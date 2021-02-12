image_pdf

Looking for something beyond giving or receiving roses? The National Garden Bureau offers an alternative to Valentine’s Day gift giving with these four heart-shaped houseplants —and one pearly option — that last long after the holiday’s over.

1. String of Hearts

When one heart isn’t quite enough, it’s time to bring on an entire plant! A string of hearts (Ceropegia woodii) has trailing stems dotted with small, heart-shaped leaves that are usually green and silver but can sometimes have a touch of pink. This vine loves plenty of sunlight, so place your plant in a south-facing window.

2. String of Pearls

OK, it’s not heart-shaped but pearls are just as desired! Looking exactly like a necklace, these green beads of String of Pearls (Curio rowleyanus) will gracefully spill down any hanging basket or pot. A member of the aster family, white, daisy-like flowers will bloom in summer with the aroma of cinnamon.

3. Sweetheart Hoya

Also called Valentine plant, sweetheart hoya (Hoya kerrii) is a popular gift around Valentine’s Day because of its heart-shape. You’re most likely to see a single heart-shape in a cute little pot, but sweetheart hoya will eventually grow into a vine, covered in little green hearts. This succulent plant doesn’t need much water and will grow in low light.

4. Anthurium

This tropical beauty will charm anyone. The heart-shaped leaves on this anthurium (Anthurium andraeanum) are a perfect match to the bright flowers — mostly in flashy reds or pinks. These popular houseplants grow in bright, indirect light. Make sure to water it whenever the soil has dried out. Other than that, enjoy its fantastic flowers.

5. Heart Leaf Philodendron 

Last on the list is another heart! This easy to grow philodendron (Philodendron hederaceum) is perfect anywhere. Its heart-shaped leaves create a dense canopy in a pot, or insert a wooden pole to create a stunning climber. Keep it in part-shade and out of direct sunlight.
For more on the National Garden Bureau, visit here. All photos provide by NGB.