“At this time, we don’t have any evidence that this is anything other than an internet ‘brushing scam,’ where sellers send unsolicited items to unsuspecting consumers and then post false reviews to boost sales. Brushing scams involving seed packets in international mail shipments are not uncommon. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has intercepted similar seed shipments in recent years,” the USDA reported. The source has not been identified, however, and the USDA says “it is an evolving situation and and we are working closely with Federal authorities to ensure we are evaluating every possibility.”

Seeds can pose a significant risk for U.S. agriculture and natural resources because they can carry plant viruses or other diseases. Imported vegetable or agricultural seed must meet labeling and phytosanitary requirements and be inspected at the port of entry. Some seeds — including citrus, corn, cotton, okra, tomato, and pepper seed — are restricted and can require permitting, testing, and inspection. Certain seed species are considered so high risk that they are prohibited. For example, true botanical seed of potato cannot be admitted from any country except Canada, and certain areas of Chile and New Zealand.