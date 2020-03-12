According to BOSS Snowplow, transmission damage is one of the most common problems that can occur while plowing. BOSS recommends the following steps to help protect your truck transmission:



• Do not plow in overdrive unless your vehicle’s Owner’s Manual recommends it.

• Plan your plow pattern so that you drive forward as much as possible.

• Come to a complete stop before shifting from forward to reverse.

• Wait until the transmission engages before accelerating.

• Accelerate slowly, allowing the tires to grip the road surface for better traction. Avoid spinning the tires.

• Start driving forward before lowering the plow for a pass.

• Whenever possible, back into a cleared area.

• If you have a manual transmission, avoid riding the clutch while plowing.

• Change the transmission fluid before and during the plowing season. If the fluid has a burnt smell, change the fluid as soon as possible.

• You can install an inline transmission heat gauge to monitor the temperature in your transmission. If it reaches 121°C (250°F), let the vehicle idle until the fluid cools.

