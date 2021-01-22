Brought to you by

Damaged a plow mid-season? Winter Equipment offers its Vulcan™ V-Plow cutting edge system featuring Winter® Carbide Matrix™ for superior curb and snowplow cutting edge protection. Intended for use on city streets and parking lots, the Vulcan system is compatible with Western, Fisher, and SnowEx plow models, and additional models are planned.

“Our Vulcan system provides contractors with the same durability and longevity of commercial solutions,” said Kent Winter, founder and CEO, Winter Equipment. “A plow that is broken or damaged is a plow that’s not making its owner any revenue, and in a one-plow operation, that’s fatal. Our Vulcan system can pay for itself in just a couple seasons with greater uptime, while increasing efficiency…”

Winter Equipment’s Vulcan V-Plow system is a complete system featuring two, 5/8″ steel cutting edge sections, two nose and two curb PlowGuards made of A22 proprietary steel and high-quality, Grade 8 hardware that inhibits loosening over time.

All the Vulcan steel is reinforced with carbide matrix hard facing weld, increasing cutting edge efficiency, while also reducing damage from rough roads and unseen obstructions. Additionally, cutting edges and PlowGuards work in tandem to protect and reduce uneven and premature wear. Slotted mounting holes on the Vulcan nose guards allow for horizontal adjustments and the ability to fit multiple punch patterns.

Winter Equipment’s Vulcan system comes with a satisfaction guarantee, ensuring that if the product’s wear system does not perform or last as long as promised, the company will work with its customers until satisfied. The system comes ready to mount with all parts, hardware, and installation directions. The system can be ordered through Winter’s distributor system or by visiting here. Or to watch a video about the Vulcan system.

