From accepting credit card payments to mixing brine, popular questions posted by the ice and snow management professionals on PlowSite forums this past week.

Business Fundamentals

A PlowSite Fanatic from Grand Rapids, MI wants to know if other snow and ice management professions are accepting credit card payments, and if so, are you adding a 3% surcharge. What has been your customers' response?

A PlowSite Veteran from the Kansas City Area had a situation where someone slipped, fell and was knocked unconscious shortly after he plowed and salted a parking lot as a favor to family. He's wondering what his liability is.

Networking

A Junior PlowSite Member from Upstate New York ordered door hangers to market his snow removal service, but the delivery was delayed. Now that they've arrived, he wants to know if he should distribute them now, or would it be a waste of money because it's too late to drum up new business this season?

Commercial Snow Removal

A PlowSite Member from north Iowa is going to buy back blades for a 3/4 ton truck, and is leaning toward a 14 foot model. He's looking for suggestions on which brand to purchase.

Ice Management

A Junior PlowSite Member is looking for some advice on making the brine mixing process faster and more efficient.

