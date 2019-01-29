From feedback on hourly rates to advice on a snow removal equipment purchase, popular questions posted by the ice and snow management professionals on PlowSite forums this past week.

BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS

A new PlowSite Member from Minnesota is looking for feedback on his hourly rates for a commercial plowing job. Share your thoughts…

A Junior Member from Southwest Pennsylvania wants to know how long other members’ plow routes take them to complete. Share your thoughts…

TRUCK & EQUIPMENT REPAIR

A Junior PlowSite Member is having trouble with his hitch pins when he hooks up his plow, and he wants to know if this is damaging his equipment in any way. Share your thoughts…

COMMERCIAL SNOW REMOVAL

A Junior PlowSite Member from North Jersey is looking for advice on how to efficiently plow an apartment complex parking lot that has some very long runs. Share your thoughts…

RESIDENTIAL SNOW REMOVAL

A Senior Member from North Dakota is looking to add another tool for snow removal from a flat roof. Do you have any experience with the products he’s considering? Share your thoughts…

