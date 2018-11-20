From advice on job estimates to exit strategies, popular questions posted by the ice and snow management professionals on PlowSite forums this past week.

Business Fundamentals

A Senior PlowSite Member did his first run of the season, 5 inches of wet snow, and realizes he needs another truck. In the meantime, it’s his policy that commercial jobs get done before residential clients, and the residential clients complained. What are your policies? Share your thoughts…

Bidding & Estimating

A Junior PlowSite Member is looking for advice on how much to charge a property management company for plowing and salting three apartment complexes when it supplies its own salt. Share your thoughts…

Member is looking for advice on how much to charge a property management company for plowing and salting three apartment complexes when it supplies its own salt. Share your thoughts… A Junior PlowSite Member is looking for advice on pricing a snow removal job, along with feedback on equipment and how long the job should take. Share your thoughts…

Ice Management

A Senior PlowSite Member from North Dakota is looking for advice on buying a tailgate spreader and a walk behind spreader for a commercial job, plus an estimate on how much salt it takes to treat a one-acre property. Share your thoughts…

Commercial Snow Removal

A 2000 Club Member from Connecticut wants to know how he can exit the plowing business in a blaze of cash and profits. Do you have an exit strategy? Share your thoughts…

PlowSite is the largest and most active online forum servicing snow and ice management professionals.

As the only resource of its kind in the marketplace, PlowSite has been a coveted place for snow and ice management professionals seeking peer-to-peer networking, business guidance and insight into industry best practices and trends since 2000.

Join your industry peers in this growing, dynamic community today:

Register For FREE!