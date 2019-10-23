Last week at the GIE+EXPO, Cub Cadet had several products it was showcasing in its booth. One was the PRO Z 972 SDL commercial Zero-turn mower, profiled in the Turf Fall issue. Aaron Griffith, national sales manager, professional business segment at Cub Cadet pointed out how the self-leveling air ride seat smoothly swings side to side in a full 30 degrees to keep the operator upright and comfortable even when mowing a 25 degree hillside, or 46% of grade.

Griffith also had lots to say about the excitement surrounding the addition of stand-on mowers to Cub Cadet’s PRO Series line of professional equipment. The PRO X Series was designed after several rounds of landscaper comments and input, including opinions gathered on a prototype presented at last year’s GIE+EXPO.

The result is an attention to detail on the X 600 that Griffith said was garnering lots of interest at the Outdoor Demo Area. For instance, the hip pad is fully adjustable to suit operator height, the controls were moved forward for easy access, and an easy step-on/step-off design allows for quick debris pick up (saving a minute in downtime, which can add up), said Griffith. Additionally, a large, fully adjustable suspension platform allows the operator to fine-tune tension in a matter of seconds without a tool and was tested against other units to provide optimal impact absorption.

Other features include a fully fabricated 10-gauge deck shell with seven-gauge top and bottom reinforcements; a maintenance-free design that doesn’t require greasing; and a standard 24 inch tire that provides more ground clearance. Professional high-lift blades offer a blade tip speed of up to 18,500 fpm and 1.5 inch blade overlap, while a Kawasaki® engine provides up to 25.5 hp.

Josh Sooy, director of commercial products for Cub Cadet, commented, “We’re excited for commercial cutters to experience the suspension system and smooth controls of the X 600. It has a substantial impact on the way you feel after a long mowing session.”

The PRO X Series will be available for purchase in December 2019.