It was quite a crowd in the STIHL booth during the $5000 dealer giveaway and press conference at last week’s GIE+EXPO. Bjoern Fischer, President of STIHL Inc., talked about the growing market for battery powered equipment and this was reflected in many of the products STIHL showcased this year, including many “firsts.”

There were battery operated introductions and improvements in many areas: blowers for both homeowners and landscapers, a trimmer geared to homeowners, STIHL’s first handheld garden pruner (perfect for pruning small trees and shrubs), and the first lithium-ion top handle chain saw from the company — the MSA 161 T. Part of the AP Series of battery products, the MSA 161 T was designed for professional arborists looking for lightweight, quiet performance for in-tree work. It comes standard with a ¼-inch PICCO™ saw chain for pruning and in-tree maintenance.

For those who want the most powerful chain saw in the the STIHL battery product line, there’s the professional MSA 220 C-B chain saw, also part of the AP Series. It offers 15% greater cutting performance as compared to the MSA 200 C-B and is powered by the STIHL AP 300 S 36 volt battery. It comes standard with 14-inch or 16-inch guide bar, and exclusive 3/8” PICCO™ saw chain.

There was also the first self-propelled battery -powered mower within the STIHL AP Series. The squeeze of a lever engages the RMA 510 V battery-powered lawn mower’s efficiency driven performance, helping reduce user fatigue. A 21-inch deck with a 20-inch cutting width makes the RMA 510 V highly maneuverable and able to cover small-to-medium size yards quickly. The mower’s self-propel function features a variable speed setting control, allowing between 0.6 mph to 2.8 mph. With the 36-volt STIHL AP 300 battery, the RMA 510 V can mow up to approximately 2,583 square feet on a single charge. For added convenience and customization, the deck of the RMA 510 V is adjustable to seven different cutting heights. The handlebar adjusts to three height positions for user comfort. Durable, 10-inch rear wheels and 8-inch front ball-bearing wheels allow for mowing over rough terrain.

Of course, as the number one selling brand of chain saws in the world, STIHL offered several new non-battery powered options in this product area, including the first ever chain saw with STIHL fuel injection technology — the MS5001. Look for more write-ups on STIHL’s product introductions in future issues of Turf.