Toro’s presence at the GIE+EXPO last week included energizing videos of new products and features. While the pages of Turf‘s Fall magazine showcased two new models in the TRX walk-behind trencher line by Toro – the new TRX-250 and TRX-300, there were efficiency updates in several other areas.

The PROLINE/PROLINE HDX mid-size mowers saw more user friendly controls, such as easy-to-learn twin lever controls, and better performance engineered into the new lineup. “The twin-lever controls really make this a great machine for training new crew, getting them out in the field and not struggling learning to operate the mower,” said Mitch Hoffman, marketing manager.

Users will also enjoy a floating deck and single-point height of cut adjustment. Additionally, a two-wheel sulky rotates 360 degrees and simply folds away when not in use; no more attaching and removing when trailering.

With efficiency top of mind not only in product design, Toro is looking for contractors to beta test its Horizon™ app, designed to streamline and simplify operational challenges. Toro found that often landscaping is a “chaotic style business,” and Horizon is meant to address these issues. Whether it’s helping track crew and equipment, automating the billing system, or communicating notes/photos/scheduling and more, many productivity are features built into the single app.

“Our continued commitment is to put contractors in the driver seat to help manage the daily chaos flying at them from every angle,” said Dave Francis, senior marketing manager at Toro. “Horizon is built to streamline a contractor’s operation, but we put extreme focus on keeping the platform easy to use and implement. More importantly, Horizon was built to scale with contractors as they grow, from the start to finish of every day and every season.”

The cloud-based app holds all important business information, while GPS technology enables remote job estimates, and geofencing allows tracking of crews and equipment. Once a crew uploads the software’s app onto their phones, they simply log in using a secure 4-digit PIN number and they’re ready to go. Horizon is also compatible with all brands of equipment, not just Toro.