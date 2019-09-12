Imagine fall leaf clean ups without as much bending and stretching. Grab-All Company has developed a new manual yard tool, Grab-All, designed to reduce strain on the body. It allows for grabbing and lifting bulky debris, such as yard trimmings or autumn leaves, at an upright position without straining the back, neck, and knees.

“The Grab-All will advance the way we do yard work – working smarter not harder,” said Hector Avila, founder and CEO of the Grab-All Company. “I’ve worked in the construction trade for over 40 years and have worked as general contractor since 2004. Needless to say, I’m no stranger to working with my hands and tools. However, now in my fifties, I’ve become more cautious to my physical limitations, I soon realized that repetitive motions can really put a strain on the body. That was when I came up with the idea for the Grab-All.” When Avila designed the Grab-All, he also wanted to developed a tool not only to improve the way people manually handle and dispose of yard and leaf clean ups waste, but also a tool that consumed zero emissions.

The dense recycled plastic paddles measure 12′ x 6″ x 1/2″, providing a solid base for shoving/pushing and gathering wet or dry debris piles together. When the paddles are fully opened, they extend up to 30 inches. When the handles are opened perpendicularly, it’s possible to shove debris toward a leaf or garbage pile. The Grab-All is made in the U.S. and currently only available here.