John Deere’s lineup of five small-frame G-Series skid steers and compact track loaders have been improved with suggestions by operators. While the five models — the 312GR, 314G, 316GR, 317G, and 318G — were introduced to the market more than three years ago, John Deere continually works with customers to understand needs and improve machinery.

“As we constantly source feedback from our customers, we heard them request minor improvements to the small-frame lineup, such as simplified maintenance, increased visibility, and easier connections to attachments,” said Gregg Zupancic, product marketing manager, skid steers and compact track loaders, John Deere Construction & Forestry.

The improved small-frame G-Series machines feature increased productivity and time-saving options. They can be equipped with an optional rearview camera and easy-to-clean cab windows for additional visibility, safety, and speed on the job site. The upgraded cab offers more comfort so operators can easily maneuver the machine and remain in the cab for longer durations on the job. The small-frame cabs also include a new Bluetooth® radio option, and the redesigned manual control levers have improved ergonomic grips for operator comfort and accessibility.

The small-frame G-Series model upgrades also include protected auxiliary hydraulic lines that run within the boom for additional protection, ultimately extending the machine’s life cycle. The machines have an optional capability to support two sets of counter weights, providing the operator with greater stability and capacity to lift heavier materials. The newly integrated four-point-tie-down system enables operators to move the machine to different locations safely and securely.

Operators can streamline their daily maintenance tasks with color-coded fluid fills and key filters that are mounted near the rear door. The small-frame models includes optimized air-conditioning ducts, improved cab pressurization, and debris ingression for less time cleaning. Many components include zinc flake hardware for improved protection against corrosion and machine wear.

Operators looking to get the most out of the small frame G-Series skid steer and compact track loaders can now leverage a five-year subscription to JDLink™ telematics, an application that allows operators to view critical information about machines in their fleet. The machine monitoring solution provides real-time data and health prognostics to suggest maintenance solutions that decrease downtime. Remote diagnostics enable a dealer to read codes, record performance data, and even update software without a trip to the job site.