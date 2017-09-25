The OS 901 self-propelled hydrostatic overseeder features forward and reverse operator controls. The blade design reduces thatch and improves blade life due to its sharpened leading edge, attack angle and height adjustment for more blade depth. The unit is 22 inches wide with an 11-blade slicing reel and comes standard with a 30-pound seed box.

GSE Trident

Our coring-type hand aerator is constructed from rugged steel and includes a foam handle for extra comfort. The GSE Trident aerator gets into those tight spots where a full-sized aerator can’t go. Its three prongs penetrate even dense, heavily compacted soil, removing 3- to 4-inch plugs and letting air, water and nutrients travel deep down to the roots.