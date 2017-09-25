Billy Goat
OS 901
The OS 901 self-propelled hydrostatic overseeder features forward and reverse operator controls. The blade design reduces thatch and improves blade life due to its sharpened leading edge, attack angle and height adjustment for more blade depth. The unit is 22 inches wide with an 11-blade slicing reel and comes standard with a 30-pound seed box.
Graham Spray Equipment
GSE Trident
Our coring-type hand aerator is constructed from rugged steel and includes a foam handle for extra comfort. The GSE Trident aerator gets into those tight spots where a full-sized aerator can’t go. Its three prongs penetrate even dense, heavily compacted soil, removing 3- to 4-inch plugs and letting air, water and nutrients travel deep down to the roots.
Jacobsen
GA-24
The GA-24 aerator features a 9-horsepower Briggs & Stratton Vanguard engine. The unit has four tine sizes for varying soil conditions. The light weight and maneuverability allows for tight turns without causing turf damage. It creates a 2-inch-by-2-inch aeration pattern.
LT Rich Products
Z-Plug
The redesigned Z-Plug stand-on, zero-turn aerator has improved ergonomics and a shorter wheelbase designed to provide better maneuverability. The commercial V-Twin engine now has easier access to its components for maintenance and repair. The machine has a maximum ground speed of 8 mph and can aerate over 100,000 square feet per hour.
Redexim
1275
The 1275 overseeder from Redexim buries the seed up to 0.78 inches into the ground. The close spacing results in a quicker fill time and eliminates waste with the accurate seeding system. The machine can be pulled with a utility vehicle.
RYAN Turf
Lawnaire ZTS
The new Lawnaire ZTS stand-on aerator can cover 2.25 acres per hours at speeds up to 7 mph. The machine features a shock-absorbing platform, a rapid hydraulic tine lift, an automatic chain-tensioning system and hassle-free access panels. It produces consistent aeration depth from 2 to 5 inches in half-inch increments.
Toro
Aerator
The 30-inch stand-on aerator from Toro features ground speeds up to 7.5 mph and the ability to adjust plug length on the go. The floating operator platform isolates vibrations, reducing operator fatigue, according to the company.
