The Belgard Design Studio can provide a realistic vision of a design with 3-D sketches, screen shots and fl y-through animations. Designs include dimensional data and estimated material lists. There are 60 free design templates including outdoor kitchens, pool decks, driveways and walkways.

Designscape Visualizer 3.0

The Designscape Visualizer 3.0 can help create and save multiple projects to compare before and after images. Photos can be uploaded to create the design and present a visual representation. A variety of Cambridge Pavingstone and Wallstone systems are available. The user can also create a project list of all products used in the design for help in the estimating process.