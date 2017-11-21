Arborgold
Customer/job management software
A customer and job management software for tree, lawn and landscape companies, Arborgold is a full CRM with proposal generator and job scheduling capabilities. Photos and sketches can be added to bids. Keep track of phone messages and appointments with the mobile feature. The software updates everywhere immediately whether edited on a desktop or on a phone.
Aspire Software
Landscape management system
The Aspire landscape management system puts all of the information in one place: CRM – Estimating – Scheduling – Purchasing – Mobile Time – Invoicing – Accounting. Aspire is cloud-based and designed for mobile, so information like contracts, client requests, scheduled services, purchases and billing is available in real-time. Aspire also synchronizes with Outlook and Google calendars and email.
Belgard
Design Studio
The Belgard Design Studio can provide a realistic vision of a design with 3-D sketches, screen shots and fl y-through animations. Designs include dimensional data and estimated material lists. There are 60 free design templates including outdoor kitchens, pool decks, driveways and walkways.
Cambridge Pavers Inc.
Designscape Visualizer 3.0
The Designscape Visualizer 3.0 can help create and save multiple projects to compare before and after images. Photos can be uploaded to create the design and present a visual representation. A variety of Cambridge Pavingstone and Wallstone systems are available. The user can also create a project list of all products used in the design for help in the estimating process.
CLIP Software
Lawn management software
CLIP has the ability to route, schedule, estimate and job cost all projects. It contains contact management software with each customer’s information and history. CLIP works with Quick Books, cell phones and web-based technology to keep track of crews and to easily update completed field work for rescheduling, billing and revenue tracking.
DynaSCAPE
Design software
The DynaSCAPE Design software is compatible with Windows10 and helps draw information-rich landscape designs. Choose from more than 9,000 plants from a Horticopia- powered online plant database. There are 1,200 pre-drawn library fi gures that include natural stone, paving stone, mulch, swimming, pools, ponds, water features, outdoor lighting and irrigation.
Fleetmatics
Mobile workforce solution
Fleetmatics, a Verizon company, is a mobile workforce solution for service-based businesses of all sizes. The fleet management solutions help with managing local fleets and improve the mobile workforce productivity. The web-based service provides fleet operators with vehicle location, fuel usage, speed and mileage.
ICPI
Permeable Design Pro software
Released by the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute, Permeable Design Pro Software for permeable interlocking concrete pavement features design solutions with CAD output. The software helps the user create drawings from hydrologic and structural requirements. Users can evaluate PICP solutions for stormwater management for pedestrian areas, parking lots, alleys and streets.
PRO Landscape
Design software
The design software contains photo-realistic imaging, night and holiday lighting, CAD, estimating, 3-D rendering and complete customer proposals. PRO Landscape also offers designers two different landscape design apps to design and bid projects on site with the customer. Cut out tools in the app allow the user to take a picture with the existing landscape.
Real Green Systems
Service assistant app
Here’s a business software and marketing tool for managing and growing small businesses. The Service Assistant app is a CRM software that can streamline tasks and improve customer interaction and retention. Customer accounts can be adjusted or enter payments from a smartphone.
Service Autopilot
Route scheduling software
Scheduling and dispatching crews, whether a single team or a larger business, is easier with Service Autopilot. Build more efficient routes with optimized routing. Do more from the field with the mobile app. Collect customer signatures, take before-and-after pictures and manage with drive time-tracking.
Unilock
Uvision 3-D Landscape Creator
The Uvision 3-D Landscape Creator helps designers incorporate predrawn Unilock Elements and pillars into a sketch. The paver and wall images have realistic textures and viewers can see water flow in the walk-through videos. Changes in the lighting can be viewed based on the time of day selected. The software now supports high-resolution displays, including 4k monitors and TVs.
Structure Studios
3D professional hardscaping and landscaping design software
VizTerra is a 3D professional hardscaping and landscaping design software. The intuitive interface and powerful tools make it simple to draw outdoor living projects in 2D and then create a custom, shareable, fully interactive 3D presentation of the design.
Vectorworks
Landmark software
The Landmark software from Vectorworks features a customizable interface and SmartCursor technology. Users can create 2-D and 3-D concepts and maximize effi ciency with project sharing, which enables designers to streamline document production while multiple users are working on the same fi le.
Yardbook
Landscaping business software
Keep track of sales, business operations and records with Yardbook. Some features include lead management, estimates, job scheduling, GPS tracking, credit cards and even chemical tracking. Yardbook Profiles are designed to attract customers, showcase best work and manage inbound leads.
