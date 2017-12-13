Bevolo Gas & Electric Lights
French Quarter Post Mount
The French Quarter Post Mount can be used with either of Bevolo’s post options, and it also can be used to fit an existing post or column. This light is available in natural gas, liquid propane and electric.
DEKOR Lighting
Radiance Multi-Function Light
The Radiance Multi-Function Light can be mounted on any solid vertical surface — brick walls, decks, steps and more. The light is principally used for uplighting, downlighting and as a wall light. It comes in seven color options, is waterproof and offers warm, white light with a 120-degree beam radius.
Kichler Lighting
C- Series 120V-277V LED Accent Lights
The C- Series 120V-277V LED Accent Lights are part of the new commercial outdoor lighting line from KIchler. They come in large and small sizes with 3-beam spread available. The integrated cowl cuts glare at the source and highlight key architectural areas and doorways or illuminate signage. The fixtures are also rated for wet locations.
Kerr Lighting
StarLites Solar LED
The new StarLites Solar LED Lighting are available in four shapes and sizes in a warm, white light color. Cool white, red, green, blue and yellow light colors are also available by special order. The lights can be installed into new or existing patios, walkways and driveways.
Progress Lighting
Endicott fixtures
The new Endicott fixtures feature a Craftsman-inspired silhouette. The outdoor lanterns have an elongated frame with clear, seeded glass and black finish. It is wall-mounted and uses a medium base, 100-watt bulb.
Philips Lighting
RB30 Bollard
The RB30 Bollard from Philips has a durable construction that protects against moisture, dust and insects. The path light features 5-inch post burial pole for large commercial applications. It is a line voltage luminaire with a clear molded glass lens and is available in black and bronze.
Volt Lighting
The new Coachman LED Path & Area Light is a low-voltage estate- sized coach light that stands 62 inches tall. It features a realistic LED bi-pin candle and an LED bulb hidden under the lantern. The 12- volt light is dark-sky friendly and produces neither light pollution nor light trespass.
WAC Lighting
Gate LED Bollard
The Gate LED Bollard from WAC Lighting is IP66 rated with a detachable back plate for lighting control to illuminate pathways or a fuller area without the back plate. The fixture is 27 inches tall and 3 by 3 inches wide. It is rated for a life of 60,000 hours and comes in two color temperatures: warm white or pure white.
