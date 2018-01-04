

Fisher

Trailblazer

The Fisher TRAILBLAZER line of UTV plows have a v-plow and straight blade. The TRAILBLAZER features the UTV mounting system, ground clearance and reliable hydraulics. Both plows have trip protection. The Fisher TRAILBLAZER line of UTV plows have a v-plow and straight blade. The TRAILBLAZER features the UTV mounting system, ground clearance and reliable hydraulics. Both plows have trip protection.

Hiniker

SS600/SS1000

The new SS600/SS1000 stainless steel tailgate spreaders have a “No-Dribble” bubble auger design that means the flow stops when the auger stops. The brushed-finish 304 stainless-steel hoppers are available in 6 and 10 cubic foot capacities. An optional swing-away hitch provides easy access to the truck bed and tailgate. The new SS600/SS1000 stainless steel tailgate spreaders have a “No-Dribble” bubble auger design that means the flow stops when the auger stops. The brushed-finish 304 stainless-steel hoppers are available in 6 and 10 cubic foot capacities. An optional swing-away hitch provides easy access to the truck bed and tailgate.



Loftness

HF skid steet

The HF skid steer 21-40 series has heavy duty components and can be utilized on skid steers with higher flow rates of 21 to 40 GPM. Options include an electric spout deflector. It is available in 72-, 78- and 84-inch widths. The HF skid steer 21-40 series has heavy duty components and can be utilized on skid steers with higher flow rates of 21 to 40 GPM. Options include an electric spout deflector. It is available in 72-, 78- and 84-inch widths.

Meyer

Power Box

The Power Box is a plow that comes in two models adjusting to 5 feet or 8 feet and 8 feet or 12 feet. When fully retracted, the Power Box flips over quickly for effective back-dragging of snow. It works on skid steers, tractors and compact wheel loaders using a standard universal plate system. The Power Box is a plow that comes in two models adjusting to 5 feet or 8 feet and 8 feet or 12 feet. When fully retracted, the Power Box flips over quickly for effective back-dragging of snow. It works on skid steers, tractors and compact wheel loaders using a standard universal plate system.



Ventrac

Ventrac SSV

The new Ventrac SSV is dedicated to sidewalks and has a 34-inch width to access tight areas. The top speed is 8 mph and the machine has a 4 by 4 steer drive system. The high ground clearance helps with curbs. The new Ventrac SSV is dedicated to sidewalks and has a 34-inch width to access tight areas. The top speed is 8 mph and the machine has a 4 by 4 steer drive system. The high ground clearance helps with curbs.

Western

IMPACT UTV

The new IMPACT UTV snow plows are professional- grade plows designed and built exclusively for utility vehicles. The tough, 6-foot wide v-plow easily adapts to handle 5-foot sidewalks and gates in angle, scoop or V mode. The 6-foot straight blade is a commercial grade snow plow in a lighter-weight package that fits more UTVs. The new IMPACT UTV snow plows are professional- grade plows designed and built exclusively for utility vehicles. The tough, 6-foot wide v-plow easily adapts to handle 5-foot sidewalks and gates in angle, scoop or V mode. The 6-foot straight blade is a commercial grade snow plow in a lighter-weight package that fits more UTVs.

Have a new product? Submit entries using our Product Form for Turf, Turf Design Build and PLOW, a supplement to Turf.

Visit PlowSite.com for more forums on equipment, business management and technical information. Join the conversation in the largest community of snow and ice business professionals.