Barricade 4FL Herbicide

The Barricade 4FL Herbicide helps to control weeds before they germinate and helps to prevent them all season with a single application. All applications must be made before the targeted weeds germinate; Barricade 4FL will not control weeds after they have already emerged. More than 30 turf weeds are on the label; controlling summer annuals when applied as a preemergent in the spring and winter annuals when applied in the summer/fall.