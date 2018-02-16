BASF
FreeHand 1.75G herbicide
FreeHand 1.75G herbicide has a new active ingredient for use in landscape ornamentals — dimethenamid-P — combined with pendimethalin. This combination makes the herbicide the perfect tool for preemergent weed control of annual grasses, susceptible sedge species and many small-seeded broadleaf weeds. Uniform coverage prior to weed germination and emergence ensures optimal weed control. Application to dry foliage is recommended.
Bayer
Specticle
Specticle provides both preemergent and early postemergent control of crabgrass. It has maximum flexibility with a wide spring preemergent application window of eight weeks. Long residual control of goosegrass, crabgrass, doveweed and numerous annual broadleaf weeds including spotted spurge, Florida pusley and yellow wood sorrel.
Dow AgroSciences
Defendor specialty herbicide
Defendor specialty herbicide is a postemergence product that controls dandelion, clover and other high-anxiety weeds early in the season to give you more time to focus on other aspects of your business. It is designed to perform in cold weather, so you can apply Defendor in late fall or early spring and see the same spring results. Defendor can be applied to cooland warm-season turf.
Intelligro
CIVITAS WEEDfree BRAND Concentrate
CIVITAS WEEDfree BRAND Concentrate is the only hybrid selective herbicide with patent-pending microtechnology that is specifically formulated with less active ingredients to kill over 60 broadleaf weeds. This fast-acting formula shows visible injury only hours after application, according to the company. This low odor, reduced active ingredient formula decreases application time with a temporary white emulsion that identifies where product is sprayed.
Koch Turf & Ornamental
UFLEXX
The UFLEXX stabilized nitrogen fertilizer is formulated to protect against all three forms of loss — leaching, denitrification and volatilization — allowing time for nitrogen (N) to move into the root zone and stay there longer. As a result, there is immediate green-up, followed by sustained turfgrass color for up to eight weeks, according to the company.
Nufarm
Millennium Ultra 2
Millennium Ultra 2 is a postemergence herbicide that provides weed control for broadleaf weeds, including clover, speedwell, ground ivy and Virginia buttonweed. The herbicide translocates to the roots, even getting to deep-rooted perennials. The formulation of 2,4-D, clopyralid and dicamba is said to be an effective formulation for broad-spectrum weed control, according to the company.
PBI Gordon
Millennium Ultra 2
SpeedZone Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf is proven in trials to provide control of broadleaf weeds fast, including clover, plantain, ground ivy and spurge, according to the company. The herbicide delivers visible activity in hours, and weed death can occur within seven to 14 days. Highly selective in both warm- and cool-season turfgrasses, it is rainfast in as little as three hours.
Syngenta
Barricade 4FL Herbicide
The Barricade 4FL Herbicide helps to control weeds before they germinate and helps to prevent them all season with a single application. All applications must be made before the targeted weeds germinate; Barricade 4FL will not control weeds after they have already emerged. More than 30 turf weeds are on the label; controlling summer annuals when applied as a preemergent in the spring and winter annuals when applied in the summer/fall.
United Turf Alliance
ArmorTech TRIONE
ArmorTech TRIONE is an herbicide absorbed through roots, shoots and leaves and offers both preemergent and postemergent control of grassy and broadleaf weeds. It is often used during turf establishment and renovation projects to prevent or eliminate weeds and reduce competition with emerging turfgrass. It delivers both preemergent and postemergent control of crabgrass and can be used to eliminate bentgrass growing in unwanted environments.
