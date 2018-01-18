Altoz
TRX
Released in 2017, the TRX is still new to the market and the industry’s first tracked zero-turn mower. TRX provides patent-pending technology for commercial us on sloped, wet and rough terrain, the company says. The TRX has the options of 61- or 66-inch finish-cut or rough-cut mower decks, Kohler Command Pro EFI 33-horsepower or Vanguard EFI 37-horsepower engines.
Bad Boy
Maverick series
The Maverick series are commercial- grade mowers from Bad Boy with an Integrated Drive System featuring the EZ-Ride System. Each mower has a solid steel, all-welded and fabricated frame and deck. The fully adjustable handles on the steering help provide operator comfort with the SteerTek Precision Drive.
BOB-CAT
21-inch commercial walk-behind mower
BOB-CAT’s new 21-inch commercial walk-behind mower, powered with a 179cc Kawasaki FJ180V KAI Series engine, uses a high-vacuum, cast aluminum deck to maximize airflow and grass lift. Standard features include a high-lift Marbain steel blade, 2.5-bushel nylon mesh grass catcher with dust liner and mulch plug. A 3-speed rear wheel drive transmission features steel cut gears, an internal spring clutch and full ball bearing construction.
Bradley Mowers
52-inch stand-on mower
The 52-inch stand-on mower from Bradley features a 26-horsepower Briggs & Stratton Vanguard engine with Donaldson Air Filter. It also has responsive zero-turn controls and a heavy-duty fabricated steel frame with floating deck with a Hydro-Gear ZT3400 hydro drive system.
Cub Cadet
Hydro Walk
The new Cub Cadet Hydro Walk professional mower will minimize maintenance and maximize performance, according to the company. It features a strong beam and control center, and maintenance-free spindle assemblies that can withstand demanding jobs while delivering a precise cut, the company says. The machine will be available at Cub Cadet dealerships in spring 2018.
Dixie Chopper
Eagle series
The new Eagle series includes 10 different models. For the Eagle, contractors can choose from either a 27-horsepower Kawasaki FX or a 27-horsepower Kohler Command EFI engine. It is also offered with either a 54- or 60-inch cutting deck. The Eagle HP offers more power with a range of engine options of up to 35 horsepower, and either 60-, 66- or 72-inch cutting decks.
Exmark
RED Technology
Exmark has launched the next generation of its patented RED Technology. Available on select 2018 Lazer Z S-Series, Lazer Z X-Series and Lazer Z Diesel models, RED Technology delivers increased fuel efficiency, ease of use and long-term durability, according to the company. An easyto- use console-mounted LCD monitor screen offers enhanced monitoring of vital mower functions, with reporting of operating and property statistics, maintenance reminders and troubleshooting information, the company says.
Ferris
SRS Z3X
Features of Briggs & Stratton’s new Ferris SRS Z3X (Soft Ride Stand-on) include a patent-pending front axle, adjustable operator platform, anti-scape wheels and 24-inch rear drive wheels. The SRS Z3X mower includes a standard-locking 4-position speed control with either a 61-inch or 72-inch mower deck. It is available with either a 37-gross-horsepower 992cc Vanguard BIG BLOCK EFI engine with Oil Guard or a 29.5-gross-horsepower 852cc Kawasaki FX850 EFI engine.
Grasshopper
900D
The new 900D 1.3L MaxTorque diesel mower is Tier 4 Final-compliant and has a 1.3L, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled diesel engine with an advanced combustion system. The mower comes with choices of either a 61- or 72-inch DuraMax decks powered with a splined PTO shaft. Standard features include a combination electronic fuel gauge and a digital hour meter.
Gravely
Pro-Walk
The Pro-Walk commercial walk-behind mower has been redesigned for 2018 with Gravely’s premium X-Factor II Deck, a 10-inch gauge, all-steel welded deck. The redesign includes new, intuitive steering controls and the Hydro-Gear ZT-2800 transmission, the company says. Larger 20-inch rear tires help operators overcome challenging mowing conditions with less turf damage, according to the company.
Honda
HRC
The Honda HRC commercial mower series features three models. With a Honda OHV commercial grade engine, each mower has eight cutting positions and a mowing capability of 0.75 inch to 4 inches in cutting height. Each mower has 9-inch wheels and a heavy duty 16-gauge steel, 21-inch deck.
Husqvarna
V548 and V554
Husqvarna offers its first-ever commercial stand-on mower series with its V548 and V554 models. Available with a 48- or 54-inch commercial ClearCut deck, the mowers provide excellent grass cutting and management, the company says. The heavy-duty construction and industrial- strength drive systems deliver long-lasting operation, backed by Husqvarna’s industry-leading fiveyear limited commercial warranty, according to the company.
Hustler Turf
Kohler 7500 Series
Beginning with the 2018 model year, the Kohler 7500 Series EFI engine will be available on select models of the Hustler FasTrak. Benefits include quick and easy starting, more power and enhanced fuel efficiency, the company says. The Hustler Super Z and Super Z HyperDrive mowers will feature the new enhanced VX4 deck. Now constructed with heavy 7-gauge steel, the deck will also feature a reinforced spindle area, a formed steel bump bar on the leading edge, commercial anti-scalp wheel with internal spacer and additional upgrades.
Jacobsen
ZT900 and ZT1000
The new Jacobsen ZT900 and ZT1000 zero-turn mowers are available with a 27-horsepower Kawasaki engine or a fuel-efficient alternative from Kohler. They also feature a 54- or 60-inch width of cut and can reach ground speeds of up to 12 mph. Both models feature the InCommandTM console with keyless password protected ignition and SoftStart clutch for smoother clutch engagement.
John Deere
Z945M and Z955M ZTrak
The Z945M and Z955M ZTrak models from John Deere offer zero-turn mowers that have EFI engines with higher horsepower for increased fuel efficiency and power in varied mowing conditions. Boasting 27-horsepower and 29-horsepower engines, the Z945M and Z955M machines are equipped with several features to improve productivity and comfort, including multiple deck offerings and an optional premium suspension seat, the company says.
Kubota
21-inch commercial walk-behind mowers
Kubota’s new 21-inch commercial walk-behind mowers are available with a blade brake clutch in the WGC6-21 model and with a zone start option in the WG6-21 model. Both models feature a cast aluminum deck with steel edge guards, and cast aluminum wheels with dual ball bearings and replaceable wide rubber tires, a 3-speed heavy-duty transmission and the Kawasaki FJ180 commercial duty engine.
Mean Green
ReVolt
Mean Green has a growing line of battery-powered mowers, including the ReVolt walk-behind model. This quiet dual-drive unit features a low center of gravity for positive control even on slopes with or without a sulky, the company says. It’s available in 48 or 52-inch-cut with the option of up to two powerful Green Monster battery packs. The unit’s powerful battery packs hover only 8 inches above the ground.
Michelin Tweel Technologies
26-inch zero-turn radius (ZTR) mower
Michelin Tweel Technologies, a division of Michelin North America, Inc., offers a new 26-inch zero-turn radius (ZTR) mower size for four-bolt wheel-pattern hubs; a new, 18-inch stand-on mower size for a 2018 John Deere model; a new partnership with Sunbelt Outdoor Products for MICHELIN X TWEELTURF replacement tires; and the addition of Ag-Pro as a distributor for X TWEEL TURF products.
Scag Power Equipment
V-Ride II stand-on mower
Scag’s new V-Ride II stand-on mower is re-engineered with a more compact stance, ultra-smooth drive controls, easy deck lift and cutting height adjustment, a spacious operator platform with coil suspension and Tiger Eye Advanced Monitoring System (most models), according to the company. The V-Ride II can achieve ground speeds up to 10.5 mph, depending on the model, and is available with 48-, 52- or 61-inch Velocity Plus or 36-inch Advantage cutter deck.
Spartan Mowers
Spartan CAT Diesel SRT HD
The new Spartan CAT Diesel SRT HD comes standard with a front receiver hitch and a Direct Drive Spiral Gearbox for power and efficiency. The mower length and distribution combined with the CAT engine make the machine easier to maneuver and use on hills, according to the company.
Toro
Z Master 7500-D
The new Toro Z Master 7500-D Series are diesel-powered commercial zero-turn mowers. They feature side and rear discharge commercial cutting decks ranging from 60 inches to 96 inches for maximum productivity. The adjustable wing decks of the 96-inch model flex up and down to hug the contours of the terrain for a smooth and consistent cut. The mowers are powered by a tier-4, four-cylinder, 1.6-liter, 37-horsepower, Yanmar diesel engine.
Walker Mowers
H24d
The H24d from Walker Mowers features a Kohler KDW1003 diesel engine with 1028 cubic centimeters of displacement. The machine provides consistent power and smooth, quiet operation with a self-cleaning radiator, 9.4-gallon fuel capacity and Grammer suspension seat allow for comfortable extended operation. The standard utility bed and optional add-ons make the mower a versatile, year-round performer.
Worldlawn
King Cobra
The King Cobra from Worldlawn comes as a 52- or 60-inch commercial, riding mower with zero-turn radius. Available in four models, the mower can be powered by Kohler EFI or Kawasaki FX series engines. It features a single point height setting with four fine adjustments and Hydro-Gear ZT5400 transmissions.
WORX
WORX 20V 13-inch mower
The new WORX 20V 13-inch mower with Intellicut is ideal for small areas. This compact mower is less than half the weight of a conventional mower, collapses for easy storage and is powered by two removable, 20V MAX 4.0 Ah batteries. The compact mower features two-step electric starting with starting levers on either side of the handle.
Wright
King Cobra
Wright Manufacturing’s new Stander X Gen 2 mower has more than a dozen new features than the Stander X, including: an 8-gallon fuel tank for 45 more capacity, push-button deck height adjustment lever, a 3-inch wider platform and larger frame tubes. The Stander X Gen 2 is available with AERO CORE deck widths of 48, 52 and 61 inches and engines ranging from 22 to 24 horsepower. The Stander X’s low center of gravity and large wheels optimize stability, even on hillsides.
