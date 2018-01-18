Kohler 7500 Series

Beginning with the 2018 model year, the Kohler 7500 Series EFI engine will be available on select models of the Hustler FasTrak. Benefits include quick and easy starting, more power and enhanced fuel efficiency, the company says. The Hustler Super Z and Super Z HyperDrive mowers will feature the new enhanced VX4 deck. Now constructed with heavy 7-gauge steel, the deck will also feature a reinforced spindle area, a formed steel bump bar on the leading edge, commercial anti-scalp wheel with internal spacer and additional upgrades.