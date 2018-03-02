Dinocide

Dinocide, a new, fast-acting tree injection product, is the fi rst tree injection insecticide containing dinotefuran, according to the company. Dinotefuran, the active ingredient, is a translaminar that can pass from a tree’s xylem to its phloem. This makes the product eff ective against certain boring insects, which do their damage in the phloem layer. Dinocide is for use on forests, parks and ornamental trees and can yield results in as little as three days.