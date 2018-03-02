Arborjet
FSeries TREE I.V. micro-infusion system
The FSeries TREE I.V. micro-infusion system is an advanced injection method designed for maximum speed, accuracy and ease. The 120 PSI micro-injection system doubles the average uptake pressure. The Hex PDS parallel distribution system uses a central delivery tube, which distributes equally to parallel injection lines, ensuring the tree receives an even dose.
Arbor Systems
Greyhound insecticide
The Greyhound insecticide is for controlling webworm, caterpillars, mites, leafminers and nematodes. As a preventive, the product should be applied in early spring, prior to insect activity in the tree. As a curative, it can be applied as needed spring through fall, as long as bark is pliable enough to accept the chemical injections. One application provides season-long control.
Mauget
Dinocide
Dinocide, a new, fast-acting tree injection product, is the fi rst tree injection insecticide containing dinotefuran, according to the company. Dinotefuran, the active ingredient, is a translaminar that can pass from a tree’s xylem to its phloem. This makes the product eff ective against certain boring insects, which do their damage in the phloem layer. Dinocide is for use on forests, parks and ornamental trees and can yield results in as little as three days.
Bayer
Altus
Altus is an insecticide for landscape ornamentals that provides systemic, broad-spectrum control of sucking pests, including targeted control of whitefl ies, aphids and other harmful insects. Applications can be made before, during or after plant bloom. Altus is compatible with honeybees, bumblebees and many other benefi cial arthropods. Flupyradifurone, the active ingredient in Altus, is the fi rst insecticide with a butenolide chemical structure.
Nufarm
Arena insecticide
The Arena insecticide works as both a preventive and a curative, for control of chinch bugs, white grubs and a broad spectrum of other turf and ornamental pests with a single application. It does not require immediate watering-in after application.
PBI Gordon
Zylam Liquid Systematic
Zylam Liquid Systematic can provide control of more than 100 insects, including aphids, bagworms, Japanese beetles and scale, plus season-long control of emerald ash borers. It is labeled for use on landscapes, golf courses and school grounds. Zylam translocates through the tree and when applied through bark banding or soil drench can save labor and equipment costs while protecting the tree from insects and drill damage.
Cub Cadet
Broadcast spreader
The 175-pound broadcast spreader from Cub Cadet has a rust-proof poly hopper and spread plate. The spreader width is 12 feet. The unit has 16-inch tires with ball bearings and a 3.5 cubic foot hopper capacity.
Exmark
Spreader-Sprayer
The Exmark Spreader-Sprayer features Lean-to-Steer controls that give the operator one-handed control of steering and forward/reverse speed. This leaves the second hand free to manage spread or spray system controls or use the spray wand. Selectable narrow and wide spray nozzles increase versatility. Dual induction nozzles inside the 20-gallon tank deliver aggressive agitation to keep materials in suspension.
Graham Spray Equipment
600-gallon sprayer
Pair the new compartmented 600-gallon sprayer unit from GSE with an Isuzu truck, and you have a spray rig that meets every need, the company says. This dual-system unit features 400-gallon mechanical agitation alongside 200-gallon jet agitation, allowing one rig to service multiple grass types. Dual pumping stations let two technicians spray simultaneously.
Permagreen
Spreader/ Sprayer
The latest PermaGreen Triumph Spreader/Sprayer and Spread-Only features the patent-pending BREAKTHRU Agitator System, which provides a clog-free, consistent fl ow of dry turf care products, including fertilizer, ice melt and seed. The Triumph also features a tighter turning radius and added traction from wheel weights, making it the most maneuverable PermaGreen made to date, according to the company.
TurfEx
TT5000
The TT5000 Spread-N-Spray from TurfEx includes the new standard height adjustable boom that maximizes spray width and provides consistent and even application. The electric spray pump features an adjustable pressure regulator for greater application rates to treat more area in less time. The rapid-fi ll port has a vented cap and level indicator for fi lling the 17-gallon tank.
