The GrandStand MULTI FORCE stand-on has the ability to attach a plow and power broom. It features a 26.5 horsepower Kohler EFI 747cc engine. The smaller footprint takes up less space on the trailer when transporting. With speeds up to 10 mph, the machine also has a 10.5-gallon fuel tank. The stand-on has great traction on slopes and maneuverability, according to the company.

Cargo bag

This product is a collapsible, waterproof and dustproof cargo bag that can fi t all pickup truck bed models to store/protect luggage, cargo, equipment and more. Measuring at 40 inches by 50 inches by 22 inches with 26 cubic feet of storage, the Tuff Truck Bag is easier to use than permanent truck bed covers or caps, according to the company. The bags are made from non-breathable PVC material and all seams are water-tight sealed using heat fusion and epoxy.