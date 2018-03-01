ASV LLC
Posi-Track RT-30 compact track loader
The Posi-Track RT-30 compact track loader from ASV is a radial lift loader includes effi – cient hydraulics and cooling systems as well as low ground pressure. In addition, the RT-30 provides a safer, more productive alternative to walk-behind and sit-on mini skid-steer loaders. The unit’s small size makes it ideal for contractors looking for a commercial-quality, compact machine for clearing snow in tight spaces.
L.T. RICH PRODUCTS
Snowrator ZX4
The Snowrator ZX4 is a deicing spray system that holds up to 20 gallons. The machine’s width is only 42 inches making it easier to operate in tight areas. It is manufactured with corrosion-resistant stainless steel. It is powered by an electric-start Honda GX 390 engine.
NEXEN TIRE
MTX (Mud Terrain Xtreme) tire
The new Roadian MTX (Mud Terrain Xtreme) tire is designed to go from off-road to asphalt streets with ease. The tire has reversible dual side walls. The reinforced rubber belt delivers load-bearing durability over a range of applications. A rim protector bar on sizes 20 inches and up helps keep rims safe from curbs, according to the company.
TORO
GrandStand MULTI FORCE
The GrandStand MULTI FORCE stand-on has the ability to attach a plow and power broom. It features a 26.5 horsepower Kohler EFI 747cc engine. The smaller footprint takes up less space on the trailer when transporting. With speeds up to 10 mph, the machine also has a 10.5-gallon fuel tank. The stand-on has great traction on slopes and maneuverability, according to the company.
TUFF TRUCK BAG
Cargo bag
This product is a collapsible, waterproof and dustproof cargo bag that can fi t all pickup truck bed models to store/protect luggage, cargo, equipment and more. Measuring at 40 inches by 50 inches by 22 inches with 26 cubic feet of storage, the Tuff Truck Bag is easier to use than permanent truck bed covers or caps, according to the company. The bags are made from non-breathable PVC material and all seams are water-tight sealed using heat fusion and epoxy.
