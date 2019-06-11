Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (ATA) has announced that it is continuing to expand its Galaxy Garden Pro line of tires. Specifically built for compact tractors operating on turf, soft soil, and grasses, and for roading on hard surfaces and even snow, the Garden Pro has a multipurpose tread pattern and radial construction to maximize performance, longevity, and rider comfort.

According to Nick Phillippi, product manager of the Turf segment at Alliance Tire Americas, the radial construction and unique tread design of the Galaxy Garden Pro allow it to excel in a variety of applications. “With more than four years and thousands of operating hours behind us now, our experience is that the Garden Pro provides years of service and performance and a comfortable ride, all while protecting soil from damage,” he says.

Because of the specific needs of compact tractors operating in vineyards, on produce small acreage farms, and a wide variety of other applications, the Galaxy Garden Pro is designed to distinguish itself in purpose and performance from the typical R-1, R-3, or R-4 tire. With its specially engineered block-type directional traction tread and rounded corners, it offers traction when needed in soft soil; long, even wear on hard surfaces; and gives protection to turf and more delicate surfaces.

Currently available in 20 sizes with an additional 12 sizes to come, the Galaxy Garden Pro is original equipment on John Deere’s 2-series compact tractors. It is the most complete line of multipurpose tires designed exclusively for compact tractors and is covered by ATA’s seven-year agricultural tire warranty.

Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (ATA) is the American sales and marketing arm of the Alliance Tire Group (ATG), a global leader in agricultural, logging, construction, material handling and other off-the-road (OTR) tires. ATA is also the exclusive U.S. distributor for Aeolus truck, bus and OTR tires, and also markets its own Constellation brand of truck and OTR tires.

