ASV Holdings Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, announces the new mid-frame, vertical lift VT-70 High Output. The Posi-Track loader features high torque and an efficient hydraulic system for maximum performance with even the most heavy and demanding attachments. That means more productivity for ASV customers in all applications. The VT-70 High Output features unmatched serviceability, high speed and a vertical lift loader linkage for lift, carry and load tasks.

“Fitting more power into our machines is a never-ending mission at ASV,” said Justin Rupar, ASV Holdings Inc. vice president of sales and marketing. “The impressively powerful VT-70 High Output will allow our customers to complete tough jobs quickly and efficiently.”

Leading Power

The new VT-70 High Output features 207 foot pounds of torque, allowing customers to get projects done quickly. High torque allows for maximum performance, high speeds and minimal engine bog down in all applications. ASV built the machine with a turbocharged 74.3-horsepower Deutz 2.2-liter diesel engine. Drive motors transfer the torque to ASV’s patented internal-drive sprockets. Internal rollers reduce friction loss in the undercarriage, resulting in maximum power being transferred to the track regardless of drive speed. The engine meets EPA Tier 4 Final emission standards utilizing a DOC-only exhaust after-treatment without a DPF or SCR. This completely eliminates all downtime risks, maintenance and the additional costs associated with regeneration and diesel exhaust fluid.

The VT-70 High Output includes a rated operating capacity of 2,328 pounds and a tipping load of 6,650 pounds. It is 65.6 inches wide and has a 126.5-inch lift height. The machine features speeds as fast as 11 mph. A self-leveling system allows attachments to stay at a set position while lifting. Operators can use the unit with all standard attachments.

Maximum Performance

ASV customers will see maximum benefits of the VT-70 High Output’s power and performance due to the machine’s patented purpose-built Posi-Track undercarriage. The innovative system allows customers to use the VT-70 High Output as an all-terrain, all-season machine with maximum control, flotation, traction and pushing power in steep, wet, muddy and slippery conditions.

ASV loaders’ tracks feature as many as four times more ground contact points than competitive steel-embedded tracks. This spreads the unit’s weight evenly for lower ground pressure extra flotation on delicate surfaces and less risk of turf damage. The result for the VT-70 High Output, which contains 12 contact points per track and 15-inch-wide tracks, is a ground pressure of 4.6 psi. Numerous contact points and guide lugs also virtually eliminate the risk of track derailment.

Unmatched Serviceability

The VT-70 High Output includes time-saving serviceability features that offer unprecedented access to all sides of the engine compartment and daily checkpoints. This allows operators to spend less time on maintenance and more time on the job. ASV uses advanced engineering solutions to design the machine with a swing-out radiator, top hood and side doors. The machine’s cooler swings out with the door, allowing total access for cleaning and improved machine performance due to the cleaner cooler.