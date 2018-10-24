Billy Goat® will broaden its world class Force™ pedestrian blower line starting in January 2019 with the new addition of the Hurricane™ X3 and Z3 zero turn radius stand-on blowers, for the largest line of blowers on the market.

Ideal for full-size landscapers, schools, parks departments, golf, sport field, estate properties and street departments, these best in class stand-on blowers take commercial leaf and debris clean-up productivity to a whole new level.

The feature-rich Billy Goat Hurricane boasts an array of distinctive components that set this machine apart from others on the market. A Patented Quad Control Handle System™ offers seamless operation of forward/reverse direction, automatic return to neutral, integrated operator presence control and a self-activating parking brake. The Joystick Deflector Control provides quick and easy adjustment of airflow from left, right or forward directions, eliminating the need to blow in reverse. The unique blower housing design efficiently draws air from both sides of the housing to move more air faster and quieter, up to165+ MPH.

Combined with the patented Dual Deflector Airflow System™, allowing the operator to change the angle of airflow for deeper, more efficient cleaning of leaves and debris, this machine doubles down on performance and productivity so operators can get more done in less time. And with air shutdown on all three discharges, along with convenient front and rear built-in tie-downs, all points of machine transport is a cinch.

More features for best in class productivity include a Torsion Mounted Front Axle Assembly to negotiate curbs with ease and high flotation turf tires for superior hill handling. Max travel speeds of 9 MPH for the X3 and 11 MPH for the Z3 help complete jobs faster, plus an easy-fill 10-gallon fuel tank provides long hours of operation. And with an LED light for night operation, cleaning up in daylight savings time just got easier!

The Billy Goat Hurricane X3 is powered by a 627cc and the Z3 a 993cc Vanguard® engine.

A commercial grade Twin HYDRO-GEAR 3100 IZT transmission is designed for heavier loads with a standard charge pump for increased performance and external oil filter for easier maintenance.