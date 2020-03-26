Billy Goat has introduced the AGR1300H Auger, the only dedicated self-propelled auger on the market in its class. The unit produces up to 350 foot pounds of torque (the highest bit torque in its class); lift assist struts; and a patent-pending Z-Link™ for straight-line drilling with limited repositioning.

The AGR1300H includes intuitive hydro-drive controls, also featured in Billy Goat sod cutters, aerators, overseeders, and brush cutters for ease of customer experience across multiple products, fatigue-free transport, and standardized fleet management. Variable speed forward and reverse is standard and the drive is separate from the drill, eliminating the need to switch to drive or drill mode.

On uneven or hilly terrain, a foot-operated spring loaded parking brake on both rear wheels helps to stabilize the machine and a rotating, lockable head makes it easy for straight-line drilling. Pivoting front casters and high flotation rear turf tires provide smooth transport to the job site and from hole-to-hole. The rig also fits through a 36″ gate seamlessly.

For simple transport, the unit fits in the back of a 6’ pickup truck with the bit on. Additionally, the Billy Goat Text to Video readily offers instruction for start-up and operation via video from a mobile device.

The unit comes standard with a 13 HP, 390cc Honda GXV that powers a 10 GPM pump/motor package and easily handles 2″ to 18″ bits.