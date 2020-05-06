Buyers Products, a manufacturer of work truck equipment, now offers an expanded line of racks and accessories for open or enclosed landscape trailers. The new racks for trimmers, hedgers, blowers, and other landscape equipment are manufactured in Buyers state-of-the-art production facility in Northeast Ohio.

“We built these for the professional landscaper,” says Cynthia Eubank, landscape accessory product manager at Buyers Products. “Landscapers invest a lot of money in their equipment. High-quality, made-in-the-USA storage solutions help ensure that equipment stays in optimal working condition and remains secure. Really, it’s all about maximizing time spent on the job.”

The line is focused on simple-to-use racks with minimal out-of-the-box assembly. A highlight includes the Multi-Purpose Storage Basket for Open Landscape Trailers that’s the perfect way to store gas cans, oil, traffic cones, and other supplies. The basket bolts to the side rails of a trailer, leaving the trailer floor open for mower storage. It includes a trimmer line holder, a backpack blower holder, and dividers so you can customize the basket to your needs. A 1″ hole pattern on the side panels makes it easy to bolt on additional accessories if desired.

Other newly introduced products include: a lockable Universal Backpack Blower Rack; a lockable Multi-Tool Cage with Lid (pictured above) for open and enclosed landscape trailers to store and secure chainsaws or hedge trimmers; a 5 Position Vertical Hand Tool Rack; a Wire Form Water Cooler Rack; and a Lockable Trimmer Racks in multiple sizes. To see the entire line of truck and trailer hardware and get more information, go to BuyersProducts.