The versatility of a compact utility loader depends upon the attachments. With a possible selection of more than 50 attachments, you can eliminate the need to purchase several dedicated pieces of equipment by purchasing a base unit offering the flexibility of adding multiple attachments. This flexibility greatly reduces your overall fleet costs. Therefore, when purchasing a compact utility loader, consider the features of the base unit, but also the manufacturer’s breadth of attachments and their potential, capability and willingness to grow with your business.

But there’s more to the attachment than versatility. In order to increase efficiency and minimize expenses, durability and the overall longevity of the attachment are key factors. For optimal performance, select a brand that offers heavy-duty gear motors and hydraulic bearings and double-shielded seals to protect the hydraulic mechanisms from debris and damage. Ground-engaging parts should be manufactured from abrasion-resistant materials to extend longevity.

Although, in theory, any manufacturer’s attachment could be fit to any brand’s compact utility loader, doing so is not recommended if you wish to maximize the life of both the base unit and attachments. By purchasing attachments from the OEM of your base unit, you guarantee a match in hydraulic system requirements, as well as appropriate flow and pressure ratings. Not only will this improve the overall performance, but it will also extend the service life of both the base unit and attachments.

Top 4 Attachments

The top four compact utility loader attachments are:

High torque earth augers

Trenchers

Soil Cultivators

Hydraulic breakers

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in September 2015.