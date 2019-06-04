Clear™ from Moleaer Inc., manufacturer of industrial-scale nanobubble generators, is an alternative to chemistry and traditional aeration to improve water quality. It is an all-natural, chemical-free method to control algae in lakes and ponds of all sizes by saturating the water with dissolved oxygen (DO).

The Clear nanobubble generator is a gas-injection system that converts air into trillions of nanobubbles, ~100nm in size, dissolving oxygen with greater than 90% efficiency. Negatively charged, neutrally buoyant nanobubbles deliver oxygen to the entire body of water, irrespective of depth, and penetrate the muck layer. Sustaining DO levels throughout the water column helps mitigate algae growth by reducing the nutrient recycling rate from the sediment.

“We are excited to announce the Clear nanobubble generator,” said Nicholas Dyner, CEO of Moleaer. “The Clear is designed to improve pond and lake water quality. Nanobubbles provide a level of treatment that other aeration technologies cannot achieve without the addition of chemicals. With Moleaer’s nanobubble generators, aquatic management companies can offer their customers a superior alternative treatment method to control algae blooms.”

SOLitude Lake Management, Moleaer’s launch customer for the Clear, deployed the nanobubble generator at a Florida-pond plagued with blue-green and filamentous algae.

“Florida’s warm climate makes treatment of harmful algae blooms challenging,” said Bo Burns, Market Development Manager, for SOLitude Lake Management. “We had tried several other solutions with ineffective results before turning to nanobubbles. After three weeks, Moleaer’s nanobubble generator increased the DO to over 7 ppm at all depths and points across the pond. We observed a reduction of the muck layer and exposed a sand bottom along the edge of the pond, effectively treating the algal biomass, and eliminating the presence of algae.”

Clear is available in three models—Clear 50, Clear 50 (230V), and Clear 150—with 50 gpm and 150 gpm flow rates. The durable product for algae control is less than 65 dB and is easy to install, operate, and maintain.

