Crankenstein® from Weego® is a Jump Starting 12V/24V Power Pack— a powerful combination 12- and 24-volt portable jump starting solution. This compact, reliable, safe, and smart tool is for any jobsite with construction, agriculture, forestry, rental, utility vehicles, and equipment. It is also suitable for light and heavy-duty equipment in landscaping.

“When you are far out in the field cutting and digging multiple jobs in a day having reliable power is critical,” said Gerry Toscani, CEO of Weego. “Any time spent dealing with a dead battery while under deadlines can mean the difference between a good day and a bad, expensive one. Instead of stopping everything to try to get a jump service or auxiliary equipment in motion, you can reach for Crankenstein with literally one finger. It’s a real time-saver and workhorse on any landscaper’s truck.”

Ruggedly built to jump gas and diesel engines with 12V or 24V battery systems, Crankenstein delivers 1,200 cranking amps and 5,000 peak amps for 12V systems and 600 cranking amps and 5,000 peak amps for 24V systems. Unlike many portable jump starting products, it will jump start 0V batteries safely and automatically, eliminating down time (until a replacement battery is installed).

A premium OLED screen walks users through the jump and communicates warning messages, light brightness level, and connection quality for intuitive, effective, and safe use. User training is not required. Crankenstein’s patent pending Connection Detection technology displays the quality of battery terminal connections so users can adjust the clamps to achieve maximum connectivity with minimum resistance; this reduces the amount of time to make adjustments and initiate multiple start attempts with lead-acid jump boxes. In addition, Weego’s Hotfoot™ technology allows operation in temperatures as low as -28°F, warming Crankenstein’s internal batteries to -5°F for an assured jump in extreme cold.

Designed for light and heavy-duty vehicles and equipment, Crankenstein weighs nine pounds, making it 80% lighter than comparable lead-acid jump starters. The product’s lithium phosphate (LiFePO4) battery is ultra-stable, making it a safe lithium chemistry for jumps requiring durability and resistance to potential over-heating situations. A built-in voltmeter is included to measure battery voltage. It is built with reverse polarity, anti-spark, over-current, over-discharge, voltage detection, and temperature protections to ensure the user, equipment, and Crankenstein are safe.

Crankenstein’s reinforced case is built to withstand the rigors of repeated use and handling in the harshest of environments. It is IP65 rated for water, dust, and dirt resistance. In addition, the product works in extreme temperatures up to 140°F. Crankenstein’s battery is rated for up to 2,000 life cycles and will hold a single charge for over one year.

A built-in 1,000 lumen LED work light with adjustable focal length and brightness level offers 15 hours of extra light on a single charge. Crankenstein can be recharged on the go in six hours with the supplied USB-C DC charger or from a standard AC wall outlet. It includes two USB-A ports with fast-charge technology and a USB-C port for phones and tablets. A 12V/15A CLA port accepts power inverters and other 12-volt equipped tools and gear, capable of running laptops and other AC-powered devices away from a wall plug.

Crankenstein is designed and engineered in the U.S., lab tested both externally and internally, and is covered under a one-year warranty. It is certified to the standards of the BC, FCC, CE, and RoHS. Each jump starting unit includes a USB-C 15V/2.4A wall charger, a 12V DC USB-C car charger, a 40″ charging cable, and storage bag.

