Curtis Industries, LLC manufacturer of cab enclosures, attachments and accessories for compact vehicles, has announced the release of its cab system for the Mahindra 1626 compact tractor. The cab fits the 1626 HST OS and 1626 Shuttle. It retails at $3,312.00 and includes a 12-volt heavy-duty front wiper and cab heater. Curtis Industries, LLC, an ISO 9001 certified company, is a designer and manufacturer of compact vehicle cab enclosure systems, attachments, and related accessories aimed at enhancing user comfort and productivity.

The frame, doors, and roof of the new cab system are constructed of corrosion-resistant powder-coat commercial grade steel. The steel roof overhangs both the doors and the windshield for weather protection. The Curtis cab is color matched Mahindra red for factory look.

The cab features the Curtis exclusive clear poly cowl providing exceptional forward visibility of loader arms, hoses, and bucket. The Curtis cab is also backhoe compatible.

The windshield and rear glass panel open for venting. Doors and rear panel are pin hinged to lift out quickly, making it ideal for open air operation in warmer weather. Doors are assisted with gas shocks for smooth opening and better control in windy conditions.

The Curtis cab height is 60 inches floorboard to roof, below the vehicle Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS), allowing the vehicle to clear low obstructions and fit in most standard garages.

In addition to standard features Curtis accessories such as roof mount LED strobe and work lights, rear work lights, mirrors, dome light, rear wiper, and seal kit are available options.

The cab is sold exclusively through Curtis/Mahindra dealers.