The Curtis Advantage Series is a universal ROPS canopy from Curtis Industries, LLC, an ISO 9001 certified company that designs and manufactures compact vehicle cab enclosure systems, attachments, and related accessories to enhance user comfort and productivity. Its pivot assembly mounts to straight or angled vehicle ROPS (universal rollover protection systems/structures), including compact and sub-compact tractors and zero turn motors.

The durable Curtis Advantage Series weighs less than 30 pounds and measures approximately 56″ long and 42″ wide at the back, tapering to 37″ in the front. It is constructed of 1/16″ aluminum with textured black powder-coat finish and protective plastic edge trim. The ROPS canopy features integrated steel handles, quick release latches, and self-centering blocks for ease of handling when attaching or removing the product.

The Curtis pivot mount system provides quick installation attaching to the vehicle 2-Post ROPS using two U-bolts. The ROPS canopy snaps into place on the pivot mount and allows for adjustable positioning—it slides 6″ forward or back and angles up to 36° to deliver maximum operator comfort. The canopy can also be reversed for attachment in the rear facing orientation, offering cover while operating the backhoe.

Made in the U.S., the Curtis Advantage Series fits square or rectangular ROPS, including compact and sub-compact tractors and zero turn motors. It is trailerable up to 35 mph and requires 10″ of flat surface on top of the ROPS, 2″ to 3″ ROPS width, and 1½” to 2¾” ROPS thickness. The canopy can be removed in seconds for easy trailering or to maneuver around low obstacles.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)