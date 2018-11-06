Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has introduced the new Cushman Hauler 4×4. The Hauler 4×4 series has been built to handle tough jobs for many types of facilities, including golf courses, rental facilities, construction sites, and municipal parks.

With a 2,000-pound towing capacity, 1,500-pound payload, and 1,000-pound cargo box, The Hauler 4×4 series is ideal to perform the heavy lifting at a facility. A purposeful dash includes a multi-function display that communicates vehicle performance and diagnostics. Hauler 4×4 models offer several storage locations, including behind and under the seat, and a glove box ideal for transporting gear such as gloves, goggles and tools.

“The new Cushman Hauler 4×4 offers our customers four-wheel-drive capability, with the cargo capacity and a feature set designed to get challenging tasks done and make the work shift more efficient,” said Mike Parkhurst, TSV vice president, Golf & Turf North America. “It’s the latest expansion of our versatile Hauler line of utility vehicles, which provides a complete, robust line of gas, diesel and electric utility vehicles to tackle any job.”

The Hauler 4×4 is available as a three-person vehicle, and the Hauler 4×4 Crew accommodates up to six people. Both models are available in either a whisper-quiet 50hp gas engine, or a robust 25hp diesel engine. Electronic power steering is standard on Crew models, and available as an option on three-passenger models.

With standard safety features such as seat belts, doors, and a rollover protection system, the Hauler 4×4 was developed to protect the crew. Other standard features include high/low-beam headlights, LED brake lights and taillights, and a locking rear differential.

Hauler 4×4 series vehicles can be equipped with a wide selection of options and accessories to exceed job requirements, including a glass windshield, canopy, center seat console, under seat storage, a rear-view mirror, and more.