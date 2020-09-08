Brought to you by

John Deere is updating its line of Gator™ Utility Vehicles (UVs). Operators will find the updated units include new automotive-like features that make the vehicles easier to operate and provide improved control in a variety of terrain.

When operators take a seat in a new Model Year ‘21 Gator Utility vehicle, the first thing they’ll notice is the improved instrument cluster on the dashboard. The new instrument cluster provides more information at a glance, including gear position, fuel level, differential lock, and on some models, an RPM readout and service interval indicator.

Updated Gator Utility Vehicles, including the HPX Work Series, Mid-Size XUVs, and Full-Size XUVs, offer an integrated park position and improved shift pattern for easier operation. The updated units also feature instant four-wheel drive that’s engaged with the flip of a switch to power through tough conditions and provide more control when going downhill.

Operators will also appreciate the upgraded automotive-style power steering on the Gator XUV M and R models, which provide smoother steering and better control on all terrains.

“For 2021, we took a look at our Gator line-up and made improvements to the transmission controls, digital displays, gear positions, and power steering,” said Mark Davey, John Deere marketing manager. “Customers will find that our updated units are easier to shift and control, provide instant engagement of 4-wheel drive and differential lock, and provide more information on the dashboard.”

The versatility of these vehicles is enhanced by a full range of over 100 attachments, including sprayers, snow blades, and winches to help get any job done. The units are available in green, olive and new for model-year ’21, TrueTimber® camo.