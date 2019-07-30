Part of its growing 200+ 20V MAX* System, DEWALT announces the new 20V MAX* Pole Saw (DCPS620) designed for yard care and landscaping. With compatible batteries across power tools and outdoor products, users invested in the broad 20V MAX* System have a wide variety of tools and equipment they can use to get the job done.

The 20V MAX* Pole Saw is ideal for use in applications including storm damage cleanup, brush clearing, branch pruning, shrubbery trimming, and clearing lots to ready them for construction. The pole saw’s 10-ft. standard length and up to 15-ft. reach** when using its extension pole allows it to cut tall branches and shrubs. The pole saw is durable and provides a comfortable feel for the user.

The 20V MAX* Pole Saw features a durable metal bucking strip that helps grip the wood and a tree hook that can grab and remove pruned branches. Its efficient brushless motor achieves up to 96 cuts per charge on a 4×4-inch pressure treated pine wood using a 4.0Ah battery. The saw’s 8-inch bar offers low kickback and fast completion of cutting limbs up to 16 inches wide. The pole saw is also compatible with a 10-inch bar and chain that aligns with the proper gauge and pitch for this unit. In addition, the 20V MAX* Pole Saw offers automatic chain oiling and features a rubberized grip for a variety of gripping angles.

At only 8.44-lbs. (tool only), the 20V MAX* Pole Saw is lightweight and compact. Ease-of-use features include the saw’s side exhaust, and an angled head with the blade mounted on the left side. This provides a clear line of sight and leverage while cutting. Available where DEWALT products are sold this summer, the 20V MAX* Pole Saw will come kitted with one 4.0Ah Battery for $199 MSRP (DCPS620M1) or bare (without a battery) for $149 MSRP (DCPS620B). The 20V MAX* Pole Saw will come with a three-year limited warranty, one-year free service contract, and a 30-day money back guarantee.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

** Based on a 6.0 ft. person holding the pole in a straightened position at shoulder level, 60 degrees from the ground.