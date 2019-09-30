Unleash the Power™ and Make Felled Trees Disappear

When trees went down at a local park, the ECHO Bear Cat® CH922DH Chipper was there to clean up the mess. Crews were impressed with how easy the Chipper was to operate, while powerfully reducing the trees to chips!

There isn’t much that can stand up to the ECHO Bear Cat 9-inch Chipper, powered by an electric start 2.2L Kubota diesel engine. Based on a solid 4-inch “C” channel frame with torsion axle suspension, this Chipper makes branches and trees up to 9 inches in diameter disappear. The CH922DH features a dynamically-balanced 30 x 1.25 inch thick rotor that weighs 275 pounds and produces tremendous chipping power.

Plus, the CH922DH features a Digital Display Controller (DDC) hydraulic feed system with a variable speed feed roller with instant reverse, making operation a breeze.

The DDC features:

Movable Digital TFT screen for easy viewing, even in bright sunlight conditions

Soft-key menu selection buttons for simple user navigation

Pre-programmed maintenance schedule reminders

Hydraulic system diagnostic capabilities

Troubleshooting screens to provide in-field help

Pre-programmed with English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Norwegian, Russian and Chinese

Tested in the most extreme conditions to ensure longevity

The Chippers’ hydraulic feed system is electronically controlled. If the rotor speed drops below optimal operational RPM range, the controller pauses the feed roller to allow the rotor to regain speed, and then restarts feeding once optimal rotor RPM is achieved. This efficient AutoFeed function allows for less fatigue on wear parts and maximizes productivity, allowing you to get more done and back to what matters most.

Additional features include a 15-inch diameter feed roller containing 10 knife blades, four reversible chipping blades made from heat-treated tool steel, adjustable 4-sided anvil and an 8 inch diameter discharge chute.

A triple-banded belt drive generates positive power, and a hydrostatic feed control provides the operator with infinite feed settings for all types and sizes of debris. A telescoping tongue along with torsion axle suspension makes towing easy.

With 18 gallons in the fuel tank, you’ll create piles of chips between refills!

Check out the entire lineup of incredibly powerful and hungry ECHO Bear Cat Chippers. With both gravity and hydraulic feed designs from 4- to 9-inch chipping capacities, you’re sure to find the perfect solid welded steel construction unit ready to go to work for you. ECHO Bear Cat Chippers come in powerful gas and diesel engine options with a convenient 2” coupler standard on all towable models.

Already run a skid steer or tractor with a PTO? No problem. ECHO Bear Cat also has over a dozen skid steer and PTO driven models for you to check out. The perfect partner for profit – let your tractor or skid steer power the performance!

Cross more off your to-do list with the addition of any ECHO Bear Cat Chipper to your equipment and watch the tree branches and logs disappear. Backed by ECHO Bear Cat’s 3-year consumer and 1-year commercial warranty, the entire Chipper family is engineered for high performance and will stand up to your toughest jobs.

Unleash the Power™ on your next outdoor project with an ECHO Bear Cat Chipper.

Learn more at bearcatproducts.com and to find your local ECHO Bear Cat dealer.