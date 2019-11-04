This fall, ECHO has introduced a new line of pressure washers designed to satisfy a wide range of needs for contractors. These models are durable and cost-effective — designed for maximum productivity and convenience.

The new line of pressure washers, introduced in October 2019, include:

PW-3200 (3,200 max PSI), featuring 212 cc engine displacement and 2.5 GPM max flow

PW-3600 (3,600 max PSI), featuring 212 cc engine displacement and 2.5 GPM max flow

PW-4200 (4,200 max PSI), featuring 389 cc engine displacement and 4.0 GPM max flow (this model available Spring 2020)

These other models, also introduced by ECHO this fall are, suited to homeowners:

PWE 1800 (1,800 max PSI), featuring 1.3 GPM max flow

PW-3100 (3,100 max PSI), featuring 2.5 GPM max flow

Designed for professionals, the PW-3200 pressure washer is a mid-range model that can tackle a wide range of cleanups. Built with premium, commercial-grade components, the PW-3200 is great for cleaning dirty equipment, stripping finishes, flushing built-up debris from aggregate patios, and more.

The PW-3600 is another mid-range model that is comparable to the PW-3200, but offers more PSI. And like the PW-3200, this model is equipped with an easy-start pump system, low oil shutdown, and 10” flat-free tires for easy transport.

The durable PW-4200 is the most powerful pressure washer from ECHO, and pros can use this to tackle their toughest tasks. It is powered by a Honda® GX390 engine and provides a 13% greater value of power per dollar than the competition.

In October, Turf magazine had the opportunity to visit ECHO headquarters in Lake Zurich, IL and to see the pressure washers in action. With fall in the air, many attending the event took the opportunity to demo the equipment. In this video, see how pumpkin carving was one of those opportunities.