ECHO Incorporated has launched the “world’s most powerful backpack blower,” the PB-9010. With 18% more power than its closest competitor, the ECHO PB-9010 offers industry-leading blowing performance to tackle the toughest applications.

The PB-9010 is part of ECHO’s X Series lineup, a category that represents best-in-class products for the professional user. These outdoor power tools are designed to be powerful, light weight, and offer greater productivity. The PB-9010 is ideal for heavy debris cleanup, and clearing large open areas such as fall clean-up in places such as New England, clearing large parking lots or stadiums, and quick cleanups after mowing.

According to Jason Wilk, Product Manager, ECHO Incorporated, there’s no other backpack blower that even comes close to the performance of the PB-9010.

“The amount of air the PB-9010 moves is nothing short of amazing,” said Wilk. “Its class-leading 79.9 cc professional-grade 2-stroke engine allows it to produce 1,110 CFM of air volume at a speed of 220 MPH at the nozzle, which equates to 48 Newton’s of blowing performance. Additionally, the PB-9010 features heavy-duty padded shoulder straps for all day comfort and a fan intake which provides cooling air across the user’s back during warm weather operation. The PB-9010 is an industry-leading backpack blower that is truly ahead of its time.”

Additional features of the PB-9010 include:

2-stroke technology for easy maintenance

Massive 91 mm (3.6”) diameter blower pipes for maximum air flow

2-stage commercial air filtration system with heavy duty pleated paper air filter for maximum performance

Tool-less air filter access for easy in-field cleaning or replacement

Large 83.8 fluid ounce fuel tank for extended run times

Heavy-duty backpack straps for all-day comfort

Ergonomic, rubber overmolded throttle handle (T model only) for maximum comfort

Strap connection keeps straps securely situated on the user’s shoulders for all-day comfort

MSRP: $599.99

The ECHO PB-9010 Backpack Blower comes with a two-year commercial warranty and five-year consumer warranty.

Lake Zurich, IL-based ECHO Incorporated manufactures professional-grade, high performance outdoor power equipment for commercial and homeowner use. The corporation markets it products under the brand names ECHO and Shindaiwa.

Want to talk about lawn and landscape equipment with fellow professionals? Join the discussions in the Equipment Forums at Lawnsite.com.