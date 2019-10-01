Genuine Wright hydro oil is now available at dealer locations. According to Wright engineers, all hydrostatic oil is not the same. That’s why they recommend that owners of Wright mowers use the same durable hydrostatic oil when performing changes that’s found in the mower when it leaves the factory floor. Wright dealers now make that easy by stocking genuine Wright hydrostatic oil by the quart or case. The part number is 36490013.

Wright has specified and offers this synthetic 15W-50 hydrostatic oil because it withstands higher temperatures and has better shear resistance properties than many other off-the-shelf oils. And it protects the system for longer intervals between changes. Wright engineers recommend that the oil and filter be changed annually, or every 500 hours, if the mower is used in cold or harsh weather conditions. They also recommend checking the owners manual for any oil change recommendations that may be specific to your Wright model.

Wright dealers also sell hydrostatic oil filters (Part # 34490002), which should be changed each time the hydro oil is changed.