The Summer issue of Turf magazine puts a focus on Construction Equipment. Because we can’t fit everything on the printed page, here’s a sneak peek at compact tractor introductions from Kubota and John Deere for those design build installations.

New LX Series From Kubota

Kubota Tractor Corporation is introducing the LX Series to the company’s compact tractor line. The new LX Series offers three models including the affordable entry-level LX2610SU ROPS model and the well-equipped LX2610 and LX3310, both of which come with ROPS and cab model options. The LX Series has the versatility to tackle rural residential tasks, while providing the power and comfort to handle commercial construction design build applications as well.

“With the new LX Series, Kubota will bridge the gap for customers who prefer a smaller chassis size similar to the B Series but need some of the additional power and functionality of our L Series tractors,” said Kelcey Cockrell, Kubota product manager. “This new series is a crossover and will meet the needs of residential property owners as well as professional operators for snow removal and landscaping applications.”

Kubota’s LX Series compact tractors are powered by Kubota diesel engines ranging from 24.9 to 30.8 gross engine HP. The LX3310 model features a Kubota Common Rail System diesel engine that provides fuel economy and lower emissions as well a high level of power, torque and performance, even in cold weather. The LX Series provides a maneuverable, compact size capable of operating 60″ and 72″ mid-mount mowers, yet powerful enough for a front loader with a lift capacity of more than 1,000 pounds, backhoe, front snow removal implements, and a 3-Point Hitch for a wide variety of rear implements including five-foot rotary cutters, box blades, tillers, post-hole diggers, and more. The LX Series also features Goodyear® R14 crossover tires, made by Titan International, Inc., with a new hybrid tread design.

Operator comfort and functionality are top priorities for the LX Series, which is available in both a deluxe ROPS open station and factory cab model. The factory cab model is equipped with a 4-pillar integrated cabin, and includes an air conditioner and heater, front LED work lights, cabin interior light, front and rear wipers with washer, rear defogger and speakers. Both ROPS and cab models feature cruise control, tilt-steering, and a new deluxe suspension seat and armrests with deeper suspension that keeps operators comfortable and productive.

The new LX Series features an entry-level, affordable model, the LX2610SU. The LX2610SU provides both value and quality with deluxe features to maximize performance including a Kubota-built front loader and backhoe, multiple tire options and a Category I 3-Point Hitch to connect performance-matched Land Pride implements to match a wide variety of applications. Available in a ROPS model, the LX2610SU is ideal for first-time tractor buyers looking to prioritize power in their compact tractor.



4M Heavy-Duty Compact Utility Tractor From John Deere

The new John Deere 4M Heavy-Duty Tractor is designed to deliver the performance of a utility tractor in a compact, easy to use package. Available in two output ratings, the 52 horsepower (37.9 kW) 4052M HD and the 66 horsepower (48.5 kW) 4066M HD, both feature Deere’s innovative three range eHydro™ transmission with Twin Touch™ pedals. The eHydro transmission also includes eThrottle™, LoadMatch™, MotionMatch™, and SpeedMatch™ systems along with automotive style cruise control. Deere equipped the 4M Heavy-Duty with a category I/II hitch with telescoping draft links. Customers can use one tractor across a broad range of implements with various hitch specifications. With the telescoping draft links, implement hook up is simple. Factory installed hydraulics also allow operators the ability to connect and use multiple hydraulic controlled implements simultaneously.

Perfect for working in small spaces and low-light conditions, the 4M Heavy-Duty features an innovative lighting design and a short wheel base. With the tractor’s unique fore and aft work lights, visibility is significantly improved in low-light construction environments. Additionally, its compact 73-inch (185.4 cm) wheel base allows for a much tighter turning radius while operating in small spaces.

“The 4M Heavy-Duty tractor was designed with versatility and ease of use in mind. With this unit we had three main objectives – increase visibility, provide industry leading maneuverability and reduce downtime related to changing attachments,” said DeMark Cole, product marketing manager, John Deere.

