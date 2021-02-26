Content Sponsored By

It’s never too early to start thinking about next season — and your business’ next mower. Make it a Cub Cadet PRO Series and get all the industry-leading strength, performance and premium comfort you need to build your business better.

THE PRO Z SERIES

It’s all about productivity. When every minute matters to your business, you need the efficiency-maximizing Cub Cadet PRO Z Series.

With a four-wheel steering system on select models that increases hillside stability, minimizes overlap and creates faster turning, you’ll be able to cover acres quicker than ever before.

Paired with its professional high-lift Marbain® blades with blade tip speed up to 18,500 fpm, and you’ll make flawless, single-pass cuts every time.

The PRO Z Series also includes fully fabricated and triple-plated decks. That means more durability to take on even the most difficult jobs with ease.

And it’s engineered to provide all-day comfort. The ergonomically designed air-ride seat on select models allows you to adjust seat firmness to your personal preference. Meanwhile, the high-back dial suspension with EVC cushion and angle back adjust offers premium comfort for hours on end.

Not to mention these machines are backed by some of the industry’s strongest warranties — including a 3-year / no-hour-limit commercial warranty and 5-year / 1,750-hour limited deck warranty on select models — so you can build your business with confidence. Learn more.

THE PRO X SERIES

What can the PRO X Series stand-on mowers do for your business? A lot.

A 10-gauge deck shell with top and bottom reinforcements adds some serious strength. And the professional high-lift Marbain® blades with blade tip speed up to 18,500 fpm and 3” total blade overlap make for pristine cuts and extremely confident single passes.

Meanwhile, the easy-to-adjust suspension platform accommodates a wide range of operators to customize tension for a smooth ride. And the highly responsive controls allow for less vibration and peak maneuverability — letting you mow through areas with ease.

And now, the lineup includes the new PRO X 636 stand-on mower. Featuring a smaller, fully fabricated 36-inch and 10-gauge steel commercial deck shell for even more maneuverability.

And select models of the PRO X Series are backed by a 3-year / no-hour-limit commercial and 5-year limited deck warranty.

There’s only one thing left to do, and that’s build your business. Learn more.