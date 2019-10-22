At the GIE+EXPO last week, Turf took a tour of the Exmark booth and saw the new 96-inch Lazer Z X-Series zero-turn mower, the company’s largest, most powerful and most productive gasoline-powered commercial zero-turn mower. Capable of cutting up to nine acres per hour, the 96-inch Lazer Z X-Series provides the increased productivity necessary to get jobs done more quickly and profitably.

“Landscape maintenance professionals need mowers that enable each worker to get more work done, faster, with reduced maintenance and service-related downtime,” said Exmark director of marketing, Jamie Briggs. “The 96-inch Lazer Z X-Series leverages Exmark’s latest innovations to give our customers a powerful new option that mows faster, with increased operator comfort and maximum reliability in the field.”

The rear-discharge UltraCut flex wing cutting deck features a full-floating 48-inch center deck with two 24-inch wing decks, for a total of 96-inches of cut width. Both wing decks can flex up to 20 degrees up and 15 degrees down, which minimizes scalping and increases productivity in undulating terrain. A hydraulic deck lift offers the ability to raise or lower the wing decks to ease loading and minimize trailering space. As a result, the 96-inch Lazer Z X-Series fits on trailers capable of handling a 72-inch zero-turn mower.

Exmark designed the UltraCut flex wing deck to use four matching blades, which eases service and delivers cut quality in a wide range of mowing conditions. The deck is also designed to deliver mulching performance and is equipped with a factory-installed mulch kit.

A durable air-cooled Kohler EFI commercial engine powers the 96-inch Lazer Z X-Series. To increase reliability and longevity through reduced operating temperatures, Exmark included an external oil cooler and an engine hood designed to screen intake air coming into the engine. This provides it with an ample supply of cool, clean air, while reducing the potential for debris build-up around cooling fins.

Patented RED Technology works with the Kohler engine’s electronic governor, now utilizing an electronic throttle body (ETB), to virtually eliminate the governor lag associated with traditional mechanical governors. This allows operation at a lower, more fuel-efficient RPM level without compromising productivity or cut quality. RED Technology constantly monitors machine health, delivering on-screen service alerts and productivity data.

Exmark engineers optimized weight balance in the 96-inch Lazer Z X-Series chassis to provide stable, responsive handling in varied conditions. The chassis is constructed of formed, welded and fully reinforced 3/16” walled, high-strength tubular steel, with a cast engine cradle for ultimate long-term durability. Exmark’s unitized hydro pump and motors eliminate hoses to provide maximum efficiency and reliability in the field.

The 96-inch Lazer Z X-Series increases operator comfort through reduced exposure to bumps and vibrations. Isolation mounts under the seat base provide three-dimensional isolation from vibration transmitted through the mower frame. The full-suspension operator seat provides comfort due to Exmark’s scissor link ball-bearing suspension system, Elastomeric Vibration Control (EVC) stretch fabric base and custom seat cushion foam.

New Tire Accessory

Exmark also launched its new airless Tractus tire and wheel combination at the Show. Designed to eliminate the flat tires, Tractus is available as an accessory for select Exmark Lazer Z zero-turn mowers and is the result of a multi-year development process involving testing both in-house and in the field.

“The result is a tire and wheel combination that eliminates flat tires, increases traction and offers longer service life.” said Exmark Director of Marketing Jamie Briggs. “In use, Tractus also provides more consistent ground pressure with a larger contact patch for reduced turf compaction and a better overall cut quality.”

Exmark designed the Tractus tire and wheel combination to offer a similar ride quality to a pneumatic tire. This increases operator comfort, while the proven tread design offers superior traction in a wide range of turf conditions, with reduced marking when turning on concrete.

With first availability slated for early 2020, Exmark will initially offer three Tractus versions for gasoline-powered Lazer Z models of different sizes.