Known for its robotic Automowers®, Husqvarna is now entering the market of larger scale, commercial turf care management with the introduction of the new CEORA platform.

In a Living City 2020 presentation today, Husqvarna offered a view of a greener, more sustainable planet with reduced carbon emissions. While the big picture included rethinking urban architecture to include patios and vertical planting opportunities, more immediate measures such as increased use of battery-operated and robotic landscape tools was also highlighted—capped with the announcement of CEORA. More details about CEORA will be presented during summer 2021 and mowers will start shipping to customers from early 2022.

“This is an industry game changer, marking the start of a new era in commercial turf care management,” comments Valentin Dahlhaus, Vice President at Husqvarna.

An autonomous turf care solution, one CEORA machine can cover grass areas of up to approximately 12.3 acres. With CEORA, public and commercial landowners, sports field managers, and golf course owners can automize mowing while redeploying staff to focus on more value added tasks.

Dahlhaus adds, “We are transforming the turf care with this innovative, high performance and reliable turf care solution. The entire 55-acre Great Lawn in Central Park can be managed by five Husqvarna CEORA, working 24/7. Everything is digitally monitored and controlled at your fingertips.”

Specifically designed for demanding professional applications, the low noise and zero emission* CEORA mows autonomously and systematically within virtual boundaries. It operates fully independently within a defined area and offers cuts in parallel paths. Utilizing Husqvarna’s EPOS technology, a high-precision satellite navigation system that delivers an accuracy of .78″ to 1.18″, the CEORA provides the user with flexibility and performance. The EPOS technology allows operation without physical wires, enabling quick digital redefinitions of the work area as well as aerating and scarifying without risking damage to wires.