Brought to you by

Husqvarna has set a new standard for professional pole saws with the launch of its latest industry-first innovation – the 525DEPS MADSAW. A commonly used industry term, MAD is an acronym for OSHA’s Minimal Approach Distances. The MADSAW is designed with operator safety in mind, as it’s the first and only dielectric gas-powered pole saw individually tested to meet the OSHA standard for electric power generation, transmission, and distribution (OSHA 1910.269).

The MADSAW offers insulation to prevent electrical conductivity and extreme versatility with the ability to be operated aloft in a bucket, in-tree, as well as on the ground. The two available lengths make it easier for operators to access hard-to-reach areas, reducing the amount of time climbing aloft – ultimately, maximizing operator productivity.

“Knowing the constraints of currently available hydraulic powered or manual insulated pole saws, it was clear that innovation was needed to boost productivity while safely working around power lines,” said Robert McCutcheon, President at Husqvarna North America. “The MADSAW was designed to enhance versatility and maneuverability for the user, and we’re confident that this new innovation has the potential to revolutionize the way utility arborists perform their day-to-day work.”

The MADSAW also offers revolutionary storability. The purposefully designed dielectric midsection can disconnect from the cutting head and powerhead, giving the operator the option to store the tool safely, in multiple locations within a utility or arborist truck.

With utility professionals completing work through bucket trucks or tree climbing, which could pose safety risks, the need for a dielectric pole saw designed for versatility and enhanced safety is evident. Thanks to the greater reach and maneuverability, clearing services can be completed in reduced time and allow for an operator to reach multiple areas while remaining in one fixed position when working aloft.

By utilizing the nonconductive properties and extended length of the saw, operators can work more efficiently while staying further away from the strike zone and line of fire. For groundwork in storm emergency situations, both the 9-foot and the 12-and-a-half-foot lengths of the pole saw are suitable for on-the-ground line clearance work.

Included with the saw is Husqvarna’s 525 powerhead, a trusted 25cc 2-stroke engine with 1.34 HP and X-Torq. This engine ensures high performance and reliability. The tool’s aluminum couples with shaft seals and sealed bearings are ideal for all-weather use. Safety enhancements include a movable rubber barrier, which operators can adjust according to their desired reach area, as well as a LowVib, Husqvarna’s unique vibration reducing technology which incorporates rubber isolation to minimize the vibrations transferred to the user.

Want to talk about tree care with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals? Join the discussions in the Tree Care Forums at LawnSite.com.