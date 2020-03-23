The Husqvarna Z400 Series of professional zero-turn mowers, introduced last autumn, is ready to deliver for your commercial operations. This productive and efficient lineup is designed for performance and easy serviceability. From an optimal weight balance to the transmission performance, each mower in the Z400 Series will get the job done faster and more efficiently than before.

The Parker HTE Series transmission is designed to last longer while delivering more power, a quieter performance, and 10% better fuel efficiency than the M-ZT Series. An integrated parking brake is easy to engage and a serious time saver during lawn maintenance operations. Routine service is streamlined: simply lift the seat to discover an open engine bay with access to adjustments, sealed fuses, fan covers, and all transmission and engine fluids.

Each model in the Husqvarna Z400 Series of zero-turn mowers includes a folding ROPS for added versatility to use and store in tight locations. LED digital fuel gauges offer a quick view of fuel levels in the six gallon dual fuel tanks.

Z448 (MSRP: $5,999): built with a Kawasaki FS 22 horsepower engine, Parker HTE 10 transmission and 48-inch cutting deck.

Z454 (MSRP: $6,499): built with a Kawasaki FS 22 horsepower engine, Parker HTE 10 transmission and 54-inch cutting deck

Z460 (MSRP: $6,999): built with a Kawasaki FS 22 horsepower engine, Parker HTE 10 transmission and 60-inch cutting deck.

Husqvarna is also bringing two new Z400X options to the series. The Z460X (MSRP: $8,499) introduces a Parker HTE 12 transmission, with a 23.5 HP Kawasaki FX engine and a 60″ cut deck. The Z454X (MSRP: $7,999) also features a Parker HTE 12 transmission with a 22 HP Kawasaki FX engine and a 54″ cutting deck. Both models include 23” by 10.5” rear tires.

All Z400 series zero-turn mowers are backed by Husqvarna’s trusted commercial 750 hours of guaranteed performance or 4-year warranty.

