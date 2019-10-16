John Deere is unveiling two new ZTrak™ Zero-Turn Mowers: the diesel Z994R with a 72-inch deck; and the Z955R EFI. The Z955R is equipped with an Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) engine and is designed to provide increased productivity and fuel efficiency.

The Z955R, with a 60-inch (152.4 cm) side-discharge deck, is powered by a 29-HP (21.6 kW) EFI engine. The increased horsepower allows the Z955R to quickly tackle common activities, such as material collection, mowing in thick turf conditions and mulching, while the EFI engine increases the overall fuel economy. Other features on the Z955R model include two seat choices with the comfort-boosting ComfortGlide™ suspension. With ComfortGlide, the seat can travel up to two inches fore and aft, absorbing bumps for a significant enhancement to ride comfort. The fully adjustable seat option features lumbar support, control dial for easy adjustment, and seat latch for seat lifting. Standard adjustable foot pegs further maximize comfort.

The standard Comfort & Convenience package features padded, ergonomically-angled control levers. Electronic controls allow the operator to raise and lower the deck or disengage mower blades at the push of a button. Additionally, the John Deere exclusive Brake-N-Go machine starting system simplifies machine operation, allowing the operator to simply set the parking brake and turn the key to start mowing.

“As any commercial landscaper knows, productivity and fuel efficiency are key factors that can impact the profitability of their business,” says Natalie Haller, product manager, John Deere. “With the new Z955R mower, we are delivering another EFI model to our line-up that is designed to withstand the demands of a commercial landscape operation. From a reliable and powerful EFI engine to features that directly address and improve operator comfort, the Z955R machine is a productive solution for any commercial landscaper.”

John Deere is also expanding its diesel mowing options with a new 72-inch (182.88 cm) deck size on the diesel Z994R ZTrak Zero-Turn Mower. The new 72-inch deck option increases operator productivity, particularly when managing larger terrains. “Many of our customers manage areas with fuel restrictions, such as cities or governmental properties, which often require a diesel machine,” says Haller. “With the addition of the 72-inch deck on the Z994R, we are providing customers with a powerful, reliable, and productive diesel solution.”

The Z994R mower is powered by a Final Tier 4, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled diesel engine with gross SAE J1995, PS 24.7 hp (18.4 kW) rated power at 3200 rpm. The high-torque, low-emission diesel engine provides power for tough conditions with low vibration and noise levels. Equipped with a single 11.5-U.S. gal. (43.5-L) diesel fuel tank, the Z994R also offers an easy-to-read fuel gauge.

Two seat options are available for the Z994R that feature the ComfortGlide™ suspension seat. In addition, a large, open operator station and foot platform provides plenty of legroom, allowing for multiple foot positions.

In addition to the 72-inch deck size, the Z994R is available with a 54-inch (137.16 cm) or 60-inch (152.4 cm) 7-Iron™ PRO side-discharge mower deck, or the 60-inch (152.4 cm) 7-Iron PRO Mulch On Demand™ mower deck.