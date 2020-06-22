Brought to you by

John Deere has introduced two new trencher models, the TC36 and TC48, to its family of attachments. The newly introduced TC36 and TC48 trenchers are ideal economic models for lighter-duty tasks and equipment rental. These attachment models are compatible on John Deere skid steers and compact track loader models, as well as most competitive models. These are designed to fit the needs of landscaping, construction, and agricultural professionals.

“We continue to expand our collection of time and cost-saving attachments by incorporating cutting-edge solutions that benefit our customers on the job site,” said Jessica Hill, program manager, global attachments at John Deere. “The TC-series trenchers are an ideal solution to not only increase productivity, but also to increase uptime and lower daily operating costs while producing perfectly-shaped trenches.”

The TC-series trenchers are designed for lower duty-cycle customers in agricultural and light construction applications with several configurations to match most soil conditions or trench requirements. To ensure enhanced productivity, the TC36 and TC48 trenchers come equipped with a spring-loaded trencher boom that reduces system shock. The carefully designed frame provides easy ingress and egress during use. The crumber boom pulls loose soil into the trenchers, leaving a clean bottom, and an auger removes spoils from trenches, increasing productivity.

Another key quality of the TC36 and TC48 trenchers is the ability to increase the operator’s uptime. The robust digging chain can be used for tough conditions. and the integrated skid shoe helps stabilization while trenching. The angle indicator provides users an optimal trenching angle for more accurate and precise digging. By incorporating a low-profile drive system and side-shift, trenches will be nearly flush after every use. The multiple digging chain options combined with the low-profile drive system and side-shift help incur lower daily operating costs.

To learn more about the TC-series trencher attachments contact your local John Deere dealer or, visit www.johndeere.com.