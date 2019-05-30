Kubota Tractor Corporation has introduced its new L3560 Limited Edition tractor, offering the comfort features of a deluxe factory-installed cab on a compact tractor, at an affordable price point. The Kubota L3560LE features a 37-horsepower diesel engine and easy-to-use electronic HST Plus Transmission for power and productivity, plus a deluxe wide cab for comfort. The new tractor is available now at authorized Kubota dealers nationwide.

“The introduction of the new Kubota L3560LE is completely market-driven,” said Kelcey Cockrell, Kubota assistant product manager. “We heard from rural residential and light commercial tractor owners that they need a cab to protect themselves from the elements, inclement weather, or for certain applications. Of course, adding a cab to a tractor tends to add to the price tag, but the L3560LE is engineered with a lot of deluxe cab comfort features at an entry-level price point.”

The L3560LE meets the needs of rural residential and light commercial applications, and by adding optional turf tires, it is the ideal turf management, compact tractor for municipalities and landscapers. There is a wide and spacious cab and deluxe suspension seat, both of which come standard on the L3560LE. Other comfort features include tilt steering, swivel seat adjustments and an optional air ride seat, and completely built on a high-quality all-Kubota powertrain, with metal hood and fenders, and cast-iron axles.

Kubota’s industry-leading electronic HST Plus Transmission provides easier control and increased productivity. Other performance features include a three-point hitch with a lift capacity of 3,748 pounds at the lower link ends and standard telescopic lower links and stabilizers. Additionally, with the choice of either the LA555 or LA805 front loader, the L3560LE has a loader lift capacity of up to 1,715 pounds (at pivot pin) and a front loader maximum lift height of up to 105 inches (at pivot pin).

There are many optional features available to the L3560LE for customers to outfit the tractor to meet their exact needs. A mid-PTO option can be used with a variety of performance-matched, front-mounted snow blowers and sweeper brooms. In addition, both front loader options come standard with a two-lever quick coupler for universal attachments, while the LA805 has an optional one-lever hydraulic quick coupler for easier removal of the loader. The L3560LE can also be equipped with a full line of implements and attachments from Land Pride.

