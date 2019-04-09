The Kujo Yard Shoe from Kujo Yardwear, a startup footwear company specializing in shoes for working in the yard, is a tough, hybrid work shoe. Merging boot-like durable tread and water-resistance with the flexibility and light weight of a breathable athletic shoe—it is built for anti-fatigue wear and all day comfort.



“Hands down these shoes are a game changer for my business and the way we work. We’re no strangers to clunky work boots that become hot and sweaty during the workday. These lightweight shoes have made doing our lawn care maintenance work a breeze,” says Brian Fullerton, owner of Brian’s Lawn Maintenance LLC in Wixom, Michigan.

A tough ¼” rubber outsole protects the bottom of the shoe and features 6mm lugs for tough traction and flex grooves for agile mobility. The cushioned EVA midsole measures ¼” thick for enhanced comfort and anti-fatigue. The toe cap is a smooth SPU which resists water and abrasion and has a flex window for increased breathability and agility. The lightweight Transparent Sonic Welds keep the shoe stabilized and supported without the heavy excessive layers. The breathable air mesh canvases the upper to provide airflow while protecting against water and debris with its inner lining. The smart collar lining is equipped with antimicrobial protection and added padding for comfort.

The Kujo Yard Shoe has made the most important tradeoffs to work like a boot and fit like a shoe. This anti-boot has a unique toe-cap that is easily cleaned, keeps feet dry, and repels grass while the aggressive rubber grip was specifically designed for wet, grassy slopes. Lawn care and landscaping professionals have a smart and functional footwear option designed for the outdoor “office”.

The Men’s Kujo Yard Shoe comes in Grey/Green, Black/Green, and Black/Black in sizes 5 through 14. The Women’s Kujo Yard Shoe comes in Grey/Purple, Grey/Green, Black/Green, and Black/Black in sizes 6.5 through 12.5.

While the current model of the shoe is only offered in a soft toe version, Kujo is developing a composite-toe version with higher ankle support that is 100% waterproof for professionals who encounter more than dewy grass or who require safety-toe footwear.

The shoes are available on the Kujo site, Amazon, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)