Three savings opportunities recently crossed the desk of Turf editors. For the Bayer and Service Autopilot savings, act by September 30!

Bayer Product Discounts

Bayer’s Turf and Ornamentals division is offering the best pricing on a range of lawn and turf solutions from now until September 30. This year’s NOW Solutions program offers four ways to save including: volume discounts; select product rebates; tier rebates; and pairing rebates.

“With this year’s Now Solutions program, we’re bringing lawn care operators big savings and better control….” said Alison McFee, head of marketing for the U.S. Turf and Ornamentals business. Contact a Bayer representative to start saving on: Revolver®, annual grassy weed control in warm season turf; Specticle® G, bed weed control; New Celsius® XTRA, broadleaf weed control of Celsius® with the added control of sedges; Specticle® FLO, preemergence solution for warm season turf; Tribute® Total, diverse late-season weed control or fall weed control when used in combination with Specticle FLO; and New Tetrino™, a fast-acting, flexible, season-long control of white grubs, caterpillars, and other turf-damaging insects.

“With some of the most difficult pest pressures for lawn care operators still to come, now is the perfect time to stock up on essential lawn care solutions,” added McFee. “We encourage them to talk to their distributor representative before September 30 for instant, maximum savings on premium products.” To learn more, contact your distributor representative or visit es.bayer.us/now-solutions to select products and calculate your savings.

$7 For 7-Step Growth Guide

For a limited time, Service Autopilot‘s 7-Step Guide to Grow Your Lawn Care Business is only $7 when you enroll by September 30th.

The course includes: over 3 hours of high-quality videos and strategy sessions; a guide to hiring your best employees; “Done for you” marketing emails to get more clients; the #1 secret to fixing “profit leaks”; a pricing strategy (with free pricing calculator); and more. Get access to the Growth Guide for only $7 when you add coupon code GROWMORE.

Savings On Fungicides

Corteva Agriscience and FMC Professional Solutions have announced an early-order program to expand savings opportunities on fungicides. Beginning October 1, as part of the 2021 Corteva Agriscience Ultimate Rewards, turf professionals will now have the ability to purchase select FMC fungicides that will count toward the program’s rebates and locked-in savings.

Qualifying FMC products include all package sizes of Fame® SC Fungicide and Rayora® Fungicide. These brands also will be available through the FMC True Champions early-order program. Qualifying FMC fungicides can be purchased during two flexible ordering periods: October 1 to December 10, 2021, to lock in rebates for the full market year; and January 1 to February 28, 2022, to lock in rebates through September 2022. The FMC products will only be available for sale through a qualified FMC distributor. For more information, visit COREultimaterewards.com.