Customers who purchase select Meyer plows from authorized dealers between September 15, 2018 and November 15, 2018 could be looking at some cold hard cash, thanks to Meyer’s COLD CA$H 2018 Rebate Program.

“As a leader in the snow and ice removal industry, we want to be sure people are ready to go before winter hits,” said Meyer Products Vice-President of Marketing Pete Robison. “We put our customers first, and this is the best way to reward their loyalty.”

Meyer’s COLD CA$H 2018 Rebate Program includes the new Meyer WingMan™ and Drive Pro™ ($300 rebate), Lot Pro™ and Diamond Edge™ ($400), Super-V/V2™ and Road Pro™ plows ($500).

As an added bonus, customers in the U.S. who sign up for the Synchrony Financial Card and qualify will receive as little as 0% financing for 36 months.

A rebate form, a bill of sale copy and warranty registration must be postmarked no later than November 30, 2018. A downloadable rebate form, as well as additional information and rules, are available online.