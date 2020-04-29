Caterpillar has new product introductions this Spring including: three new Cat® SMART attachments for a range of D3 Series Cat Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Track Loaders, and Multi Terrain Loaders; and a Caterpillar TiltRotate System (TRS) for Cat Next Gen mini excavators.

SMART Attachments

The Dozer Blade, Grader Blade, and Backhoe, are designed to add significant versatility to a range of D3 Series Loaders. The control systems for the new attachments allow easily adapting the machine’s standard controls to precisely match the recognized SMART Attachments’ control needs.

The SMART Dozer Blade attachment—available for Cat 279D3, 289D3, 299D3 and 299D3 XE series Compact Track Loaders—are designed for cutting, moving, and grading virtually any material used as a base. The blade features a curved moldboard to keep material rolling and a trapezoid design with angled end bits that allow flush-cutting against vertical surfaces when the blade is fully tilted. The D3 Series host machine recognizes the attachment and unlocks special display screens that allow the operator to select how the blade is controlled. The ASSIST feature enhances operator proficiency to achieve smoother grades with fewer passes by coordinating machine and blade movement to attain flat surfaces, allowing the operator to concentrate on building or cutting material to achieve the desired Grade.

The new Cat GB120 and GB124 SMART Grader Blade attachments are available for Cat D3- Series Skid Steer Loaders and Compact Track Loaders. As with the SMART Dozer Blade attachment, the D3 host machine recognizes the grader blade and unlocks special display screens that provide options for attachment control, allowing the joysticks to be repurposed to perform attachment functions. Selecting the attachment-control mode allows the right joystick to operate blade functions— tilt (moving the joystick side-to-side), angle (rotating the thumb wheel forward or rearward), and lift (moving the joystick fore and aft). In the advanced display, the home screen shows the cross-slope of the blade, as well as the blade angle. The ASSIST feature allows selecting either the Cross Slope Right pattern or Cross Slope Left pattern and maintains the cross-slope setting, independent of the machine’s operating angle.

The new Cat BH130 SMART Backhoe Attachment is designed for Cat D3 Series Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Track Loaders, and Multi Terrain Loaders. The new attachment significantly increases the versatility of these small machines, allowing them to take on a range of tasks, including utility trenching, digging footings, and forming and maintaining drainage ditches. In addition, the backhoe is compatible with Cat 3-ton excavator attachments, and its auxiliary-hydraulic system allows pairing with hydro-mechanical work tools, including hammers, thumbs, augers, and vibratory compactors. The backhoe also hydraulically shifts side-to-side to allow digging adjacent to buildings and footers, and integrated stabilizers provide a solid digging platform.

The TiltRotate System

Caterpillar Work Tools now has a TiltRotate System (TRS) for Cat® Next Gen mini excavators. The new TRS6 and TRS8 models allow attached work tools (including buckets, forks, grapples, brooms, and compactors) to rotate 360 degrees and tilt 40 degrees side-to-side, enabling the machine to reach more work areas from a single position, while maneuvering tools over, under, and around obstructions when excavating, grading ditches, sorting recycle materials, or placing pipe. The new TRS models multiply the mini excavator’s versatility and are available in various configurations to match the application.

TRS models have two interfaces: a top interface that connects the TRS to the carrier machine; and a bottom interface that connects various work tools to the TRS. The four configurations for the TRS6 allow the user to choose between an S-Type hydraulic-coupler or pin-on top interface, and, whether the TRS is equipped with an integral grapple (which can be used with a work tool attached). All TRS6 models use an S-Type hydraulic coupler for the bottom interface.

The four configurations for the model TRS8 allow selecting an S-Type coupler for both the top and bottom interfaces, or, a pin-on top interface and pin-grabber coupler bottom interface, and whether the TRS has an integral grapple. (The pin-on/pin-grabber configuration is not available with the integral grapple.)

TRS6 models are designed for the Cat 306 CR mini excavator. TRS8 models using the S-Type coupler for both top and bottom interfaces fit models 307.5, 308, 308.5, 309 and 310. One of the two remaining TRS8 models, using the pin-on/pin-grabber interfaces, is designed for the 307.5, 308, 308.5 and 309; the other is designed for the 310.